Gantz: Jordanian events are their internal affairs

Defense Minister Benny Gantz addressed on Sunday reports of the attempted plot to topple King Abdullah, saying that as far as Israel is concerned, these events are internal Jordanian affairs.

“Jordan is a country we have peace with. There is a strategic importance in our relations with Jordan,” Gantz said.

“[Jordan] is our strategic depth, and we should do everything we can in order to preserve this alliance, which has existed for over 30 years,” he said.

“A strong Jordan is not only an Israeli security interest but also a diplomatic and economic interest," the defense minister said.

"We should do everything in our power to economically assist them,” Gantz said. “They have many challenges in the field of corona these days, and I support the notion that Israel will provide any assistance they need.”

Gantz then said that it is not only up to the defense minister to make decisions regarding this issue, but it also involves the Prime Minister’s Office.

“I hope that the PMO and the NSC [National Security Council] will provide this assistance,” he said.

