The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Gantz: UAE peace deal emphasizes Israel's eternal aspiration for peace

The peace deal was the product of lengthy discussions between Israel, the UAE and the United States that accelerated recently, White House officials said.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF, REUTERS  
AUGUST 13, 2020 19:56
Blue and White leader and Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz speaks at a Blue and White faction meeting, May 27, 2020 (photo credit: ELAD MALKA)
Blue and White leader and Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz speaks at a Blue and White faction meeting, May 27, 2020
(photo credit: ELAD MALKA)
Israel and the United Arab Emirates reached a historic peace deal on Thursday that will lead to a full normalization of diplomatic relations between the two Middle Eastern nations in an agreement that US President Donald Trump helped broker.
Under the agreement, Israel has agreed to suspend applying sovereignty to areas of the West Bank that it has been discussing annexing, senior White House officials told Reuters.
The peace deal was the product of lengthy discussions between Israel, the UAE and the United States that accelerated recently, White House officials said.
The agreement was sealed in a phone call on Thursday between Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed, crown prince of Abu Dhabi, who said in a statement that Israel had agreed to stop annexation and that in exchange the UAE and Israel "agreed to cooperation and setting a roadmap towards establishing a bilateral relationship."
"Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke today by telephone with US President Donald Trump and UAE Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed," the Prime Minister's Office tweeted on Thursday.

Following the announcement, UAE, US and Israeli officials reacted to the historic deal.
Defense Minister and Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz commented on the Israel-UAE peace agreement and thanked President Donald Trump and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed for making the historic deal possible.
"I would like to thank first and foremost US President Donald Trump, a true friend of Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed. The agreement expresses the alliance between regional countries that are interested in regional stability and cooperation, and emphasizes Israel's eternal aspiration of reaching peace with its neighbors.
"I'm positive that the agreement will have positive implications on the future of the Middle East as a whole and on Israel's position in the world and in the area," Gantz said in a statement.
President Reuven Rivlin said: “The agreement between Israel and the UAE is an important and strategic milestone for new opportunities in our region. I sincerely hope that this step will also lead to strengthening the trust between us and the peoples of the region, which we will need to reach a broad-based and stable agreement amongst us all.

I congratulate the President of the United States, the Prime Minister of Israel and Crown Prince Sheikh Muhammed bin Zayed on this impressive achievement and invite the Crown Prince to visit Jerusalem. Ahlan wa’Sahlan.”
Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi also congratulated Netanyahu and emphasized the importance of reaching stability in the Middle East.
"Stability in the Middle East, removing security threats and promoting agreements with nearby nations - those have been my goals as well as those of Blue and White."The message of normalizing the relations with the United Arab Emirates is important and constitutes an opening for further agreements.
Meretz head Nitzan Horowitz said that taking annexation off the table is the only way to reach regional normalization.
"The normalization agreement with the United Arab Emirates in exchange for taking off annexation of the table, proves what Meretz has been rigorously saying: the road to normalization with the Arab world will only come when the dangerous annexation ambitions of the Right are off the table, and we return to negotiations on basis of the two-state solution," Horowitz said in a statement.
However, others disagreed, saying that they were betrayed and continued to push for annexation.
Former defense minister and leader of Yamina Naftali Bennett commented criticized Netanyahu for missing the opportunity of applying sovereignty, which he called the "opportunity of a century."
"I congratulate Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed for the leadership he has displayed. Israel has a lot to offer to the region and it's a good thing that the relations between the countries are not held hostage by the Palestinian insubordination.
However, it's unfortunate that Netanyahu missed the opportunity of a century to apply Israeli sovereignty over the Jordan Valley, Ma'ale Adumim, Beit El and the rest of the Israeli settlements.
It's tragic that Netanyahu didn't seize the moment, and didn't find courage to apply sovereignty on even a centimeter of the Land of Israel. But applying sovereignty on the lands of our homeland will come from elsewhere," Bennett said.  
Communications Minister and head of Derech Eretz Yoaz Hendel criticized the implied postponement of annexation plans, but praised the agreement.
"I congratulate the agreement with the United Arab Emirates. I'm not giving up the settlement enterprise and our eastern border," Hendel wrote on Twitter.
Head of the Beit El Regional Council Shai Alon also responded to the expected postponement of the annexation of part of the West Bank and said Netanyahu has betrayed the settlers.
"We were tricked. Our future is in Judea and Samaria and in brave decision that need to be made by our leaders, not in agreements that are signed today and won't mean anything tomorrow. We've been betrayed," Alon said in a statement.


Tags Benny Gantz Gabi Ashkenazi Peace UAE
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The Democrats are sending mixed messages to Jerusalem By JPOST EDITORIAL
Amotz Asa-El Netanyahu's budget maneuvers - economically absurd, socially mad By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Shmuley Boteach Coronavirus lockdown is denying people the chance to mourn properly By SHMULEY BOTEACH
Emily Schrader Ignorance on Zionism leads to antisemitism By EMILY SCHRADER
Yohanan Plesner Amid protests, Israel needs a full-time police commissioner By YOHANAN PLESNER

Most Read

1 Were suspicious tunnels near Beirut Port discovered after blast?
A member of the army is seen at the site of Tuesday's blast in Beirut's port area, Lebanon August 8, 2020.
2 Nasrallah threatens to blow up Israel with same chemicals as Beirut blast
Supporters of Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah ride in a vehicle decorated with Hezbollah and Lebanese flags and a picture of him, as part of a convoy in the southern village of Kfar Kila, Lebanon October 25, 2019
3 Dozens dead, thousands injured in massive Beirut explosion
The scene of an explosion in Beirut on August 4, 2020. The blast, which rattled entire buildings and broke glass, was felt in several parts of the city.
4 Hezbollah stockpiled chemical behind Beirut blast in London and Germany
Lebanese soldiers stand outside American University of Beirut (AUB) medical centre following an explosion in Beirut
5 NYT reveals origin of ammonium nitrate that caused Beirut blast - report
The Beirut Port after Tuesday’s explosion that killed at least 157 and wounded more than 5,000
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by