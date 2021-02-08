Gantz: We will not hesitate to stop Iran's entrenchment near Israel

Gantz warned Lebanon’s Hezbollah — an Iranian Shi'a proxy that is also active in the entrenchment efforts in Syria — that Israel will do everything in its ability to prevent Lebanon from becoming a terror state.

In a memorial ceremony to the 1997 helicopter disaster, Gantz said: “Three and a half years after the disaster we left Lebanon, while their [the victims’] blood is soaked in the soil.

“Since then, we made it clear that we will not allow Lebanon to become a terror state. And today, the IDF is operating and will keep operating, on the border and beyond.

“We do not hesitate harming Iranian entrenchment near our borders, and [Hezbollah leader Hassan] Nasrallah knows well that his decision to build bunkers of ammunition and rockets, and to improve Hezbollah’s abilities, is putting him in danger, and putting the lives of Lebanese citizens in danger,” he added.

Gantz then called on the Lebanese government to assume responsibility and take care of the actions in their country.

“If a front in the North will open, the State of Lebanon will be the one who pays the heaviest of prices — because the weapons in the country are in civilian areas,” he said.

In the past year, several incidents between and the IDF and Hezbollah were reported along the Lebanese border.

Last week, an anti-aircraft missile was fired at an IDF drone while it was carrying out a mission over the skies of Lebanon.

The IDF then said that the missile missed the drone, and it completed the mission.