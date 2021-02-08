The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Gantz: We will not hesitate to stop Iran's entrenchment near Israel

Gantz called on the Lebanese government to assume responsibility.

By UDI SHAHAM  
FEBRUARY 8, 2021 17:54
Defense Minister Benny Gantz visits the Negev Desert ahead the IDF intelligence directorate's proposed move to the Negev, July 6, 2020 (photo credit: DEFENSE MINISTRY)
Defense Minister Benny Gantz visits the Negev Desert ahead the IDF intelligence directorate's proposed move to the Negev, July 6, 2020
(photo credit: DEFENSE MINISTRY)
 In a signal to Tehran and its proxies in the region, Defense Minister Benny Gantz said on Monday that Israel is constantly acting to prevent Iranian entrenchment near Israel.
Gantz warned Lebanon’s Hezbollah — an Iranian Shi'a proxy that is also active in the entrenchment efforts in Syria — that Israel will do everything in its ability to prevent Lebanon from becoming a terror state.
In a memorial ceremony to the 1997 helicopter disaster, Gantz said: “Three and a half years after the disaster we left Lebanon, while their [the victims’] blood is soaked in the soil.
“Since then, we made it clear that we will not allow Lebanon to become a terror state. And today, the IDF is operating and will keep operating, on the border and beyond.
“We do not hesitate harming Iranian entrenchment near our borders, and [Hezbollah leader Hassan] Nasrallah knows well that his decision to build bunkers of ammunition and rockets, and to improve Hezbollah’s abilities, is putting him in danger, and putting the lives of Lebanese citizens in danger,” he added.
Gantz then called on the Lebanese government to assume responsibility and take care of the actions in their country.
“If a front in the North will open, the State of Lebanon will be the one who pays the heaviest of prices — because the weapons in the country are in civilian areas,” he said.
In the past year, several incidents between and the IDF and Hezbollah were reported along the Lebanese border.
Last week, an anti-aircraft missile was fired at an IDF drone while it was carrying out a mission over the skies of Lebanon.
The IDF then said that the missile missed the drone, and it completed the mission.


