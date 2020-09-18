The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Gulf media: Israel-Gulf relations are an 'alliance of stability'

The goal of the Gulf states is to recreate a security framework that has been eroded since the 1990s.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN  
SEPTEMBER 18, 2020 10:42
L to R: Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US President Donald Trump and United Arab Emirates (UAE) Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed participate in the signing ceremony of the Abraham Accords. September 15, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS/TOM BRENNER)
L to R: Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US President Donald Trump and United Arab Emirates (UAE) Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed participate in the signing ceremony of the Abraham Accords. September 15, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS/TOM BRENNER)
The new agreements between Israel and the Gulf represent a major step towards achieving an alliance of stability in the Middle East that is based on political realism, argued an author at Al-Ain media on Friday. The article by Yahya al-Talidi appears representative of the argument in favor of the current Abraham Accords and the world view they represent.  
Al-Talidi argues that this breakthrough in relations comes amid an atmosphere of optimism. He points to comments in the US that indicate up to five or six more countries could move towards normalization with Israel. A new era is arriving. “This historic treaty will change the face of the region. The logic of sovereignty and political realism [underpin the agreements] and are an assertion that the axis of stability in the region.”
He asserts that this is part of the process of trying to preserve national state borders in the face of the “project of chaos.” That project is unnamed, but he notes that this is a pivotal moment in the Middle East and represents a “great loss for the forces of evil and terrorism in Tehran and Ankara.”  
He also asserts that “Doha and their affiliates are from the Brotherhood and Hezbollah militias.” That “misguidance from previous eras” is in contrast to the “clarity and courage” today embodied by the countries willing to work with Israel towards stability.
The overall point he is making is that currently Iran has sought to occupy four countries; Iraq, Syria, Lebanon and Yemen while Turkey “occupies areas in Syria, Iraq and Libya.” What that means is that the relations between Israel, Egypt, Jordan, the UAE and Bahrain for now represent stability against the chaos being spread in the states influenced by Iran and Turkey.
Iran and Turkey are a threat to security and stability in the Gulf. Gulf leaders have been asked to put their countries and interests first and work with Israel to confront this threat from Ankara and Tehran via “fruitful cooperation with Tel Aviv.”
“As for the Palestinian issue, the Gulf states have made major political efforts and provided financial support for this important cause, however the quarrels of the Palestinian leadership caused all these major efforts to fail,” he writes. The Palestinian divisions thus became an obstacle to obtaining their rights and establishing a state. “Therefore it is the natural right of the Gulf states to turn to what serves their supreme interests first. It is no longer possible to serve those who did not serve themselves.”
This “fall of the separation wall between the Gulf states and Israel” represents a major recalibration in the equation that underpins the balance in the region and can open up economic, political and security horizons that were “closed for decades.” This means embracing cooperation with Israel, he argues.
Israel has made progress on economic, security and technical levels and this cannot be denied, it will serve the national interests of the Gulf, he writes. “It will have the best impact on national security and in the relentless effort in the face of terrorism. Today the world must realize that it is facing a historic moment to support and build a new future in the most turbulent region in the world through the belief in future moderate civil projects and entities in the face of extremist entities and unrealistic losing strategies.”
The article at Al-Ain represents the clearest and most succinct explanation of what underpinned the decision to move forward with the agreement this week in Washington. If this comes to fruition, as it appears it already is with economic deals, Israel, the UAE and Bahrain will form a kind of hub linked to Egypt, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Greece, Cyprus and other states that will form an alliance system. This will be challenges by Turkey and Iran, both of which prefer to use militant aggression throughout the region and only seem to believe in the language of the gun, rather than investing in universities and infrastructure.
For instance Turkey’s illegal occupation of northern Syria has not resulted in peace but rather new reports from human rights groups indicating Turkish-backed extremists engaged in rape, and targeted looting and murder against Kurdish minorities. In addition, Turkish-backed mercenaries in Libya are accused of abuses. Iran’s Hezbollah and Kataib Hezbollah are both involved in sowing chaos and economic failure in Lebanon and Iraq. There is no example of Iran and Turkey being involved in a country where the country became more stable and successful, in the opposite they have hollowed out and eaten away at states like Iraq and Syria.
The goal of the Gulf states is to recreate a security framework that has been eroded since the 1990s. They face unprecedented challenges on their borders not seen since Saddam Hussein’s 1990 invasion of Kuwait and the tanker conflict with Iran in the 1980s.
This means that they have decided to push forward on their own, realizing that waiting forever for relations with Israel was hurting them more than it was helping them. Having weighed this, the article at Al-Ain provides a clear step-by-step logic behind the new era that appears to be emerging. 


Tags Israel Iran media UAE bahrain Gulf States
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Lockdown is an opportunity to take responsibility over coronavirus By JPOST EDITORIAL
This Rosh Hashanah, let’s strive to be better By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Prayers, peace, politics and a pandemic By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Rosh Hashanah is Without joy or hope By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Trumping Palestinian lies and Tehran’s agenda By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Bahrain agrees to normalize relations with Israel, Trump announces
L-R: Bahraini King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, US President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
2 Israeli gov’t approves: Three-week lockdown beginning Friday
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein and Israel's coronavirus czar Prof. Ronni Gamzu
3 A restaurant-closing tsunami is on the way, New York restaurateurs warn
People walk by restaurants' outdoor patios after New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced 21 more locations for outdoor dining options in Manhattan, New York City, August 14, 2020
4 The peace treaties between the UAE, Bahrain and Israel are signed
L to R: Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US President Donald Trump and United Arab Emirates (UAE) Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed participate in the signing ceremony of the Abraham Accords. September 15, 2020
5 Coronavirus in Israel: Nation barrels toward closure as infections soar
A man carries his shopping bags and wears a face mask in a street in Ashkelon while Israel tightened a national stay-at-home policy following the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Ashkelon, Israel March 20, 2020.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by