Gulf media: Israel-Gulf relations are an 'alliance of stability'

The new agreements between Israel and the Gulf represent a major step towards achieving an alliance of stability in the Middle East that is based on political realism, argued an author at Al-Ain media on Friday. The article by Yahya al-Talidi appears representative of the argument in favor of the current Abraham Accords and the world view they represent. Al-Talidi argues that this breakthrough in relations comes amid an atmosphere of optimism. He points to comments in the US that indicate up to five or six more countries could move towards normalization with Israel. A new era is arriving. “This historic treaty will change the face of the region. The logic of sovereignty and political realism [underpin the agreements] and are an assertion that the axis of stability in the region.” He asserts that this is part of the process of trying to preserve national state borders in the face of the “project of chaos.” That project is unnamed, but he notes that this is a pivotal moment in the Middle East and represents a “great loss for the forces of evil and terrorism in Tehran and Ankara.” He also asserts that “Doha and their affiliates are from the Brotherhood and Hezbollah militias.” That “misguidance from previous eras” is in contrast to the “clarity and courage” today embodied by the countries willing to work with Israel towards stability.The overall point he is making is that currently Iran has sought to occupy four countries; Iraq, Syria, Lebanon and Yemen while Turkey “occupies areas in Syria, Iraq and Libya.” What that means is that the relations between Israel, Egypt, Jordan, the UAE and Bahrain for now represent stability against the chaos being spread in the states influenced by Iran and Turkey. Iran and Turkey are a threat to security and stability in the Gulf. Gulf leaders have been asked to put their countries and interests first and work with Israel to confront this threat from Ankara and Tehran via “fruitful cooperation with Tel Aviv.” “As for the Palestinian issue, the Gulf states have made major political efforts and provided financial support for this important cause, however the quarrels of the Palestinian leadership caused all these major efforts to fail,” he writes. The Palestinian divisions thus became an obstacle to obtaining their rights and establishing a state. “Therefore it is the natural right of the Gulf states to turn to what serves their supreme interests first. It is no longer possible to serve those who did not serve themselves." This "fall of the separation wall between the Gulf states and Israel" represents a major recalibration in the equation that underpins the balance in the region and can open up economic, political and security horizons that were "closed for decades." This means embracing cooperation with Israel, he argues. Israel has made progress on economic, security and technical levels and this cannot be denied, it will serve the national interests of the Gulf, he writes. "It will have the best impact on national security and in the relentless effort in the face of terrorism. Today the world must realize that it is facing a historic moment to support and build a new future in the most turbulent region in the world through the belief in future moderate civil projects and entities in the face of extremist entities and unrealistic losing strategies.” The article at Al-Ain represents the clearest and most succinct explanation of what underpinned the decision to move forward with the agreement this week in Washington. If this comes to fruition, as it appears it already is with economic deals, Israel, the UAE and Bahrain will form a kind of hub linked to Egypt, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Greece, Cyprus and other states that will form an alliance system. This will be challenges by Turkey and Iran, both of which prefer to use militant aggression throughout the region and only seem to believe in the language of the gun, rather than investing in universities and infrastructure. For instance Turkey’s illegal occupation of northern Syria has not resulted in peace but rather new reports from human rights groups indicating Turkish-backed extremists engaged in rape, and targeted looting and murder against Kurdish minorities. In addition, Turkish-backed mercenaries in Libya are accused of abuses. Iran’s Hezbollah and Kataib Hezbollah are both involved in sowing chaos and economic failure in Lebanon and Iraq. There is no example of Iran and Turkey being involved in a country where the country became more stable and successful, in the opposite they have hollowed out and eaten away at states like Iraq and Syria.The goal of the Gulf states is to recreate a security framework that has been eroded since the 1990s. They face unprecedented challenges on their borders not seen since Saddam Hussein’s 1990 invasion of Kuwait and the tanker conflict with Iran in the 1980s. This means that they have decided to push forward on their own, realizing that waiting forever for relations with Israel was hurting them more than it was helping them. Having weighed this, the article at Al-Ain provides a clear step-by-step logic behind the new era that appears to be emerging.