The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Hamas announces financial rewards for those who receive jab

PA sends its unvaccinated employees on unpaid leave

By KHALED ABU TOAMEH  
AUGUST 23, 2021 14:56
HAMAS CHIEF Ismail Haniyeh speaks to the press upon his arrival at the Rafah border crossing in the southern Gaza Strip in 2017. (photo credit: ABED RAHIM KHATIB/FLASH90)
HAMAS CHIEF Ismail Haniyeh speaks to the press upon his arrival at the Rafah border crossing in the southern Gaza Strip in 2017.
(photo credit: ABED RAHIM KHATIB/FLASH90)
The Palestinian Authority decided on Monday to send its unvaccinated civil servants on unpaid leave, while Hamas offered financial rewards to those who get the jab.
The decisions came as Palestinian health officials expressed concern at the low number of Palestinians who are heeding calls to receive the vaccines against COVID-19.
So far, 712,501 Palestinians from the West Bank and Gaza Strip have received the vaccine, according to the PA Ministry of Health. Only 439,000 Palestinians received the two doses, the ministry said.
PA Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh again appealed to Palestinians to get vaccinated. In opening remarks at the weekly meeting of the PA cabinet in Ramallah, he announced the decision to give unpaid leave to civil servants who did not receive the vaccine “until the end of the epidemic.”
“Not receiving vaccinations is not personal freedom, as your freedom ends when you cause harm to the health of others, especially the most vulnerable groups such as the sick and the elderly who are more vulnerable to the virus,” Shtayyeh said.
Imam Jawad Masarwa of Taibe receives his third coronavirus vaccine as Prime Minister Naftali Bennett looks on, August 19, 2021. (credit: KOBI GIDON / GPO) Imam Jawad Masarwa of Taibe receives his third coronavirus vaccine as Prime Minister Naftali Bennett looks on, August 19, 2021. (credit: KOBI GIDON / GPO)
He urged Palestinians who have not received the vaccine yet to hurry up and head to the vaccination centers in light of the increasing rise in infections from the Delta variant.
Shtayyeh warned that the upsurge in the number of infections would prompt his government to return to various restrictions and measures, as was the case in the past. “Most of the infected cases are people who have not received vaccinations,” he added.
Shtayyeh said that he will later chair a meeting of the Palestinian National Emergency Committee to assess the epidemiological situation and discuss ways to confront the new wave of the virus.
On Monday, PA Minister of Health Mai Alkaila announced the registration of 5 deaths as a result of COVID-19 – three in the Gaza Strip, one in Jenin and another in Salfit, near Nablus.
During the past 24 hours, 1,366 new coronavirus cases were discovered in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, she said. Nearly half of the cases were discovered in the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip.
According to Alkaila, the recovery rate from the coronavirus reached 96.3%, while the percentage of active infections was 2.6%, and the death rate was 1.1% of the total infections.
The minister pointed out that there are 31 patients with coronavirus in intensive care rooms, while 96 patients are being treated in corona centers and departments in hospitals in the West Bank, including seven connected to artificial respirators.
In the Gaza Strip, meanwhile, the Hamas-controlled Ministry of Health announced that it would be holding a draw for financial rewards among people who get vaccinated.
The decision came in light of the spread of the Delta variant in the Gaza Strip.
“There has been a steady increase in the number of infections in recent weeks,” Majdi Dahir, a senior Ministry of Health official, revealed, adding that the Gaza Strip was now witnessing the third wave of coronavirus. He predicted that there will be an unprecedented increase in the number of infections in the coming weeks.
Dahir blamed failure to adhere to coronavirus restrictions and the “limited demand for vaccination” for the rising number of infections.  
He pointed out that only 130,000 elderly residents of the Gaza Strip have thus far received the vaccine. He urged Palestinians to get vaccinated in order to curb the spread of the virus.
“All vaccines available in the Gaza Strip are safe, and international studies have proven that they protect against disease,” Dahir added. “The pandemic has not yet ended in the Gaza Strip.”
Ashraf al-Qidra, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip, said that the Delta mutation has officially entered coastal enclave.
The residents of the Gaza Strip will have no choice but to adhere to preventive measures in all aspects of life or seek to receive a vaccine, al-Qidra said.
He said that all employees in ministries and government institutions have been instructed to receive the vaccine and warned that legal measures will be taken against anyone who violates the order.
The Gaza-based Ministry of Health announced that it has launched a campaign that will start on August 25 to vaccinate Palestinians over 55.
The ministry said that 10 of those who receive the vaccine will each be entitled to a financial reward of $200. At the end of the campaign, three of those who received the vaccine will be selected from the to receive a financial reward of NIS 10,000 per person.


Tags Gaza Hamas Coronavirus Vaccine
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Don't hijack the Holocaust - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Jacob Nagel

Bennett should not enter talks about compensation if Biden returns to JCPOA - opinion

 By JACOB NAGEL
Micah Halpern

COVID-19: How will Rosh Hashanah be different this year? - opinion

 By MICAH HALPERN
Ruthie Blum

Hassan Nasrallah’s schadenfreude - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

My Word: Afghanistan’s demise and Western confusion

 By LIAT COLLINS
Most Read
1

COVID: 90% of patients treated with new Israeli drug discharged in 5 days

A PATIENT is administered Prof. Nadir Arber’s EXO-CD24 COVID-19 treatment.
2

Israeli scientist says COVID-19 could be treated for under $1/day

Ivermectin
3

Taliban hijacks theme park in Afghanistan - watch

A member of Taliban forces keeps watch at a checkpost in Kabul, Afghanistan August 17, 2021.
4

Variants vs. vaccines - is the COVID-19 race ever going to end? - analysis

Colorized scanning electron micrograph of an apoptotic cell (greenish brown) heavily infected with SARS-COV-2 virus particles (pink), also known as novel coronavirus, isolated from a patient sample. Image captured and color-enhanced at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Ma
5

Last Jew in Afghanistan refuses to give wife Jewish divorce

Simantov, an Afghan Jew, prays at his residence in Kabul

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by