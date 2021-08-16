The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Israel seizes 23 tons of chocolate intended for Hamas funding

Defense Minister Benny Gantz approved on Monday the confiscation of 23 tons of chocolate bars intended to serve as an alternative method of funding for Hamas in Gaza.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 16, 2021 15:05
(photo credit: MINISTRY OF DEFENSE SPOKESPERSON'S OFFICE)
(photo credit: MINISTRY OF DEFENSE SPOKESPERSON'S OFFICE)
23 tons of chocolate bars were confiscated from Hamas on Monday. The chocolate bars were meant to serve as an alternative currency to fund the Gaza-based terror organization, according to the Defense Ministry.
The chocolate bars that were meant to fund Hamas but were seized by Israel, August 16th 2021 (credit: MINISTRY OF DEFENSE SPOKESPERSON'S OFFICE)
Officials had been noticing suspicious imports of food products to Gaza as of late. The suspicion was that Hamas trying to gain funding by operating a broad network of food imports, including the chocolate bars.
The products were meant to be sold by Hamas to the people of Gaza, and the money from the sales was meant to serve as income, according to a joint investigation by IDF intelligence, the National Bureau for Counter Terror Financing of Israel (NBCTF), and the Tax Authority's National Center for Cargo Inspection.
The investigators focused on two import companies, 'Al Mutahadun for Exchange' and the 'Arab training Company China,' which belong to the same family headed by a Gaza money-exchanger named Zahir Younes Shmalach. 
In May, IDF intelligence discovered that Shmalach was using his companies to funnel tens of millions of dollars from Iran to Hamas. The companies were immediately put on a list of terror organizations by the Israel Money Laundering and Terror Financing Prohibition Authority.
The investigation of Shamlach's companies led to the seizure of the chocolate bars today.
Since the beginning of the current government's term on June 14th, Israel has been withholding the monthly Qatari payments to Hamas in Gaza, increasingly deteriorating its economy.
"We were able to hit a number of [Hamas] funding networks and to confiscate goods thanks to an Executive seizure order signed by Benny Gantz," the spokesperson said.
"Israel will continue acting to prevent the empowerment of Hamas, who is building up military force instead of taking care of the people of the [Gaza] Strip who are collapsing from the economic burden," Gantz said.
"We will continue to hunt down networks that fund terror, no matter what method they choose," he said.  


