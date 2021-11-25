The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Hamas, Islamic Jihad call for firing Jenin governor who criticized 'resistance'

The call came amid increasing scenes of anarchy and lawlessness in the city and nearby villages and towns, in addition to the Jenin Refugee Camp.

By KHALED ABU TOAMEH
Published: NOVEMBER 25, 2021 14:25
Hamas supporters wearing veils and gloves take part in an anti-Israel rally in Jenin. (photo credit: MOHAMAD TOROKMAN/REUTERS)
Hamas supporters wearing veils and gloves take part in an anti-Israel rally in Jenin.
(photo credit: MOHAMAD TOROKMAN/REUTERS)
Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) on Thursday demanded that Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas fire the Palestinian governor of Jenin.
The demand came in response to statements attributed to the governor, Akram Rajoub, concerning the widespread presence of gunmen and illegal weapons in Jenin and its surroundings. 
The call came amid increasing scenes of anarchy and lawlessness in the city and nearby villages and towns, in addition to the Jenin Refugee Camp, a stronghold of gunmen belonging to various armed groups and gangs.
Early Thursday, gunmen again opened fire at the headquarters of the PA security forces in Jenin. No one was hurt. The headquarters have been the target of several shooting attacks in the past few months.
Abbas has ordered a security crackdown on the armed groups and individuals, some of whom are affiliated with his own Fatah faction. 
FATAH GUNMEN hold rifles during a demonstration in the West Bank. (credit: REUTERS)FATAH GUNMEN hold rifles during a demonstration in the West Bank. (credit: REUTERS)
Last week, Abbas reportedly dismissed the commanders of the PA security forces in Jenin after thousands of Palestinians participated in the funeral of Wasfi Kabaha, a senior Hamas official who died of COVID-19 complications. 
Dozens of Hamas and PIJ gunmen also participated in the funeral in a show of force seen by Palestinians as a direct challenge to the PA.
Earlier this week, PA security officers who entered the Jenin Refugee Camp in armored vehicles were attacked by dozens of people, including masked gunmen. At least three people were injured.
Sources in the camp said that the officers tried to arrest Sami al-Rakh, a fugitive who has been on the PA's listed of wanted criminals for several years. According to the sources, the fugitive, who was ightly injured during the attempt to arrest him, managed to escape. 
Rajoub, the governor of Jenin, was quoted by a Palestinian media outlet as saying criticizing the activities of the armed groups in his district. He reportedly said that there was no presence of "armed resistance" groups there, implying that the gunmen were just criminals who are not affiliated with any Palestinian faction or involved in terrorism against Israel. 
Although Rajoub has denied the statements attributed to him, Hamas and PIJ called for his dismissal. They also demanded that he apologize for allegedly offending the Palestinian "resistance" groups. 
Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem called on the PA leadership to apologize for Rajoub's remarks and to dismiss him from the position of governor of Jenin.
Qassem accused the governor of "insulting the people of Jenin, its martyrs, and its resistance."
The Hamas official added: "We are proud of the city of Jenin and its camp, which represents a symbol of the ongoing Palestinian resistance, daily clashes with the occupation and the endless sacrifices of martyrs, wounded and prisoners."
PIJ official Khader Adnan also called for the firing of Rajoub. According to Adnan, the PA security forces are responsible for the "security chaos" in the Jenin area.


Tags Hamas Palestinian Islamic Jihad Jenin Palestinians Israeli Palestinian Conflict
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

IDF soldiers' 50% salary increase is not enough - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Israel has as much right to defend itself as everyone else - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef

What can be done about Amsalem? - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Emily Schrader

Not everything is about Palestine - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Neville Teller

Egypt moves center stage - opinion

 By NEVILLE TELLER
Most Read
1

No matter how old you are, two shots of Pfizer vaccine don’t last – study

A healthcare worker hands over doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to a doctor at Messe Wien Congress Center, which has been set up as coronavirus disease vaccination centre, in Vienna, Austria February 7, 2021.
2

'Plausible connection' between COVID-19 vaccine and period changes

A woman suffers stomach pains or cramps (Illustrative)
3

Skyscraper-sized asteroid coming towards Earth on Christmas Eve

An asteroid is seen heading towards the planet in this artistic rendition.
4

How Israel built the world's most accurate military machine

Hamas missiles
5

One dead, four injured in terrorist attack in Jerusalem's Old City

Israeli security personnel carry a dead body down the steps leading to the Western Wall following a shooting incident in Jerusalem's Old City.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by