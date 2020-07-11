Hamas military wing's website targeted by cyberattack

The al-Qassam Brigades added that their engineers are "still fighting these attacks" and were able to control most of them and are working to repair the damage already caused. The attacks "colluded with the enemy, major email companies and global domains," according to the statement.

Hamas's military wing clarified that they have lost control of one of their domains and that the donation page at that address contains "false data aimed at trapping visitors." The brigade provided a different domain to use for official messages and information.

"We will continue to shout the voice of truth in the face of criminal occupation, and we will not stop resisting it in every field, and we will make every effort to reach our message to all the free people of the world, no matter how the enemy tries to silence our voice," said the al-Qassam Brigades.

The website of the Izzadin al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas's military wing, has been targeted by a series of cyberattacks since Thursday, the brigade announced on Saturday night.