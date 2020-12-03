The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Hezbollah's Nasrallah to move to Iran amid regional tensions - report

According to the report, Nasrallah is meant to stay in Tehran for an indefinite amount of time and it is unclear when exactly he will return to Lebanon.

By TZVI JOFFRE  
DECEMBER 3, 2020 00:26
A poster of Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah in southern Lebanon (photo credit: ALI HASHISHO/REUTERS)
A poster of Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah in southern Lebanon
(photo credit: ALI HASHISHO/REUTERS)
Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah plans to move to Iran and may have already made the move, an informed source told the Kuwaiti Al-Jarida newspaper Wednesday.
The source told Al-Jarida that intelligence services in Lebanon and neighboring countries have monitored extensive encrypted communications between the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps and Hezbollah concerning the move. Nasrallah is meant to stay in Tehran for an indefinite amount of time and it is unclear when exactly he will return to Lebanon.
The move to Iran comes after the recent assassination of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh just east of Tehran. Tensions have risen in the region as Iranian officials blame Israel and threaten revenge.
The Kuwaiti newspaper reported in November that a source close to the commander of the IRGC Quds Force, Esmail Qaani, had stated that Hezbollah had managed to uncover an operation planned by Israel to assassinate Nasrallah and a number of leaders in pro-Iranian factions in Syria, Iraq and the West Bank and Gaza Strip.
The French-language Lebanese L’Orient-Le Jour newspaper reported earlier this week that Qaani had told Hezbollah not to escalate during a recent visit to Beirut and Al-Jarida reported that Qaani met with Nasrallah during a visit to Beirut in the middle of November.


