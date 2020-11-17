IDF legal adviser insists outposts must be treated as illegal entities

At a Constitution, Justice and Law Committee debate, Frucht dismissed attempts by politicians to explain that some 100 unauthorized outposts must have the de facto status of West Bank settlements, due to the 2017 security cabinet creation of a committee to regulate them.

Right-wing politicians have interpreted that decision as a statement of intent by the government to legalize the outposts , even as they have pushed for a broader governmental one.

Settler leaders and right-wing parliamentarians have also sought to underscore that understanding with legislation that would authorize the outposts to receive services, just as if they were legal communities.

Among the stumbling blocks to that initiative is a 2005 Attorney-General Directive that the outposts must be treated as illegal, which is still in effect, including with regard to security matters.

Constitution, Law and Justice Committee chairman Yakov Asher said that the situation where thousands of Israeli citizens were barred from receiving services was untenable and in some ways a fiction.

“If there was a COVID-19 outbreak in an outpost, would everyone ignore it?” he asked.

“The IDF would respond if there was a terror attack,” he said.

Given that, he explained, since there is already a tactic acceptance of these communities, they should be able to receive basic services.

He asked for legal instructions on how such a step should be achieved.