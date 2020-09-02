The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Iran claims advances in radar that it says can reach Israel

Part of the claims of Iran’s defense officials is that its radar can also track hundreds of threats.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN  
SEPTEMBER 2, 2020 20:21
Radar [Illustrative] (photo credit: ING IMAGE/ASAP)
Radar [Illustrative]
(photo credit: ING IMAGE/ASAP)
Iranian media claimed this week that it has developed better long-range radar that has a range of thousands of miles. It came as the regime has boasted it has long-range drones with precision weapons and as it is continues to build ballistic missiles and precision guided munitions.
Overall the concept of the regime is to show that it is building more sophisticated military technology which will make it one of the top producers in the world. Iran recently put a satellite into orbit as well.
The articles at Fars News are not the first time Iran said it would be able to create radar with a range of up to 3,000 kilometers. It has made this claim before, dating back to 2015. It hasn’t shown any evidence that the radar it has built has this range. Nevertheless radar technology does exist that could give Iran the ability to produce long-range radar, whether it could reach so far seems unlikely.
However, the reports persist that it accomplished this “over the horizon” radar system in the last years, adding to a variety of radars it already had which had ranges of several hundred kilometers. Part of the claims of Iran’s defense officials is that its radar can also track hundreds of threats. This is also designed to show that Iran has built radar that is similar to the latest models in Russia, the US, Israel or elsewhere, which have capabilities to track threats at long ranges. Israel is around 1,500 km from Iran.
Of interest is Iran’s report about how this all came about. Fars News looks back to the period before 1979 and quotes Brig.-Gen. Mohammad Shirazi, the head of the military office of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution as noting that he had served with Americans in Iran prior to 1979. He says he once served in the “same barracks” as Americans when he was in the pro-revolution army and that he recalls how Iranians felt humiliated because they couldn’t approach certain areas the US managed, not even to do maintenance. The premise of this conversation is to show that now Iran has its own indigenous technology and doesn’t rely on others. 
The Iranian officer also discusses the war with Iraq in the 1980s and Iraqi air raids. He says at the time the radar the Iranians had was limited, reaching only 25 kilometers or more. The point here it so to show how Iran can now project power throughout the region. Iran today has been exporting technology to allies in Yemen, Lebanon, Syria and Iraq. It also wants to threaten the US, Israel, the Gulf states and dissident groups, such as Kurds.
Radar can help Iran monitor aircraft over the Persian Gulf or further away. Iran shot down a US drone last year over the Gulf of Oman. Iran’s discussion of its new radar capabilities comes days after Iranian media also reported Israeli airstrikes on Syria. This could mean Iran is sending a message about deploying radar to Syria. Iran allegedly deployed a 3rd Khordad air defense system to Syria in 2018. Iran has sent radar to Syria before, in 2010. It has defense agreements with Syria as well. In July US jets intercepted an Iranian aircraft over Syria. In January Iran shot down a Ukrainian airliner by mistake. 
A foreign report in the summer of 2019 indicated Iran had sent radar installations to Syria but that they had actually not been compatible with Syrian air defense. May reports said that Syria was using Chinese-made radar after Russian radar were not successfully detecting Israeli airstrikes. Israel has said it struck more than 1,000 Iranian targets in Syria as of 2019. An August 13, 2020 report in Haaretz said that airstrikes on “Syrian anti-air systems also struck about a fifth of the country’s radar systems.”


Tags Iran airstrikes radar
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Opening up kashrut certification is a step in the right direction By JPOST EDITORIAL
Yochi Rappaport The Women of the Wall extend forgiveness to those who wronged them By YOCHI RAPPEPORT
Gil Troy Natan Sharansky’s memoirs are a made-in-Jerusalem story By GIL TROY
Amotz Asa-El Gantz comes of age as a politician by countering Netanyahu's manipulation By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Emily Schrader With the UAE deal, the BDS movement is over By EMILY SCHRADER

Most Read

1 Israeli plane headed to UAE equipped with system to protect from missiles
El Al plane equipped with Elbit's Directed IR Countermeasures
2 UAE restaurant blasts kill three, injure several
The spectacular Abu Dhabi skyline
3 Netanyahu: Palestinians no longer have a veto on peace
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US president special adviser Jared Kushner, and Special Assistant to the US president Avi Berkowitz
4 Israeli doctors to ‘zap’ COVID-19 patients back to health in new treatment
Ichilov Medical team at the coronavirus unit, in the Ichilov hospital, Tel Aviv, Israel, July 28, 2020.
5 Historic Israel-Abu Dhabi flight to fly over Saudi airspace
An Israeli flag is seen on the first of Israel's El Al Airlines order of 16 Boeing 787 Dreamliner jets, as it lands at Ben Gurion International Airport, near Tel Aviv, Israel August 23, 2017. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by