Iran media highlights Turkey’s foreign minister: Palestine is our dream

Iranian media highlighted Turkey’s support for Palestinians on Sunday, with a headline asserting that “Palestine is our dream” and quoting the Turkish foreign minister. The statement comes to mark an international day of solidarity with the Palestinians. Iran’s rhetoric and Turkey’s ruling party rhetoric are increasingly similar on the Palestinian issue, viewing it as a “holy” cause devoted to “liberating” Jerusalem from Israel. Turkey this year laid claim to Al-Aqsa mosque and Jerusalem in statements from Ankara.
Fars News reported that Turkey’s foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu had reiterated Turkey’s commitment to the Palestinians. Ankara backs Hamas and has hosted the group twice this year. Turkey’s ruling party has roots in the Muslim Brotherhood, like Hamas. When Israel and the UAE signed a peace deal recently, Turkey opposed it, saying that “Palestine is a holy cause.” Turkey has worked against peace and has become increasingly authoritarian as the world’s largest jailer of journalists.
Now Turkey’s leading diplomat is being celebrated in Iranian media for showcasing Ankara’s support for the Palestinians. Turkey, like other rulers in the past, has used the Palestinian issue, thinking it will give it more support as a champion of “Islam.” It doesn’t actually do much for the Palestinians themselves, except host militant groups like Hamas. "We wholeheartedly support our Palestinian brothers and sisters on the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People," Cavusoglu wrote. "This ideal is also our ideal. We will always stand by the Palestinian people in this just cause," he added.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("647856") != -1) {console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}