The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East Iran News

Split-up of American negotiation team means weaker stance on Iran - analysis

Richard Nephew was a major player in the 2006-2013 sanctions that pressured Iran to the negotiating table with world powers. Now, he's off the US negotiation team.

By LAHAV HARKOV
Published: JANUARY 25, 2022 15:49
US SECRETARY OF State Antony Blinken arrives at his first press briefing at the State Department in Washington, last week. At his Senate confirmation hearing last month, Blinken said ‘we are a long ways’ from returning to the Iran deal. (photo credit: CARLOS BARRIA / REUTERS)
US SECRETARY OF State Antony Blinken arrives at his first press briefing at the State Department in Washington, last week. At his Senate confirmation hearing last month, Blinken said ‘we are a long ways’ from returning to the Iran deal.
(photo credit: CARLOS BARRIA / REUTERS)

The departure of Richard Nephew, the deputy leader of the US delegation to the negotiations with Iran to return to the 2015 nuclear deal, over differences in approach with the top American envoy for Iran, Robert Malley, indicates that Washington is unwilling to increase pressure on Tehran in order to reach an agreement.

In early 2021, the State Department said that “clear-eyed experts with a diversity of views” will comprise the negotiating team for talks to return to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, which restricted Iran’s uranium enrichment while gradually lifting sanctions.

Nephew was a major player in the 2006-2013 sanctions that pressured Iran to the point of bringing it to the negotiating table with world powers, and the author of a book called The Art of Sanctions, about how to implement the tool effectively.

When Nephew’s appointment to the US delegation was announced, the Iranian newspaper Vatan-e-Emrooz doctored a poster from the 1997 film The Devil’s Advocate, with Nephew standing in for an attorney for Satan, played by US President Joe Biden, as opposed to Keanu Reeves and Al Pacino in the original.

Iranian lawmaker Ahmad Naderi called Nephew the “architect of the oppressive sanctions,” and said his part in the delegation shows “Americans’ hatred of Iran is not limited to Republicans or Democrats.”

THEN-SECRETARY of state John Kerry signs the Iran deal in 2016. (credit: REUTERS)THEN-SECRETARY of state John Kerry signs the Iran deal in 2016. (credit: REUTERS)

Nephew was the senior official out of three who quit the US delegation, The Wall Street Journal reported, because they wanted a firmer position in the negotiations.

The infighting in the American delegation over what warrants getting tough on Iran was taken to the highest levels of the Biden administration, according to the Journal, and Malley, who did not want to take as tough a posture as Nephew, came out on top.

The disagreements included whether the US should better enforce its existing sanctions on Iran, including with China as it imports Iranian oil, and at what point in Iran’s nuclear advancements will a return to the 2015 JCPOA, which was meant to keep Iran a year away from having enough enriched uranium for a nuclear weapon, become irrelevant. In addition, Nephew reportedly thought the US should have pushed for the International Atomic Energy Agency to censure Iran when it blocked the monitoring of its nuclear program.

Matters came to a head in early December. Nephew and the others argued with Malley about whether to walk away from the negotiations after the Iranian delegation refused to continue talks from where they had left off in May. Iran was seeking to start over, while at the same time announcing that it was enriching uranium with IR-6 advanced centrifuges at its underground facility in Fordow.

Since then, Iran agreed to resume the negotiations from where they had left off in May 2021. However, it’s hard to see that as progress, as opposed to taking two steps backward and then one forward.

In the meantime, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian lamented how slowly the negotiations are moving. They and other Western diplomats have said that there are only a few weeks left to negotiate a return to the JCPOA.

But Washington’s continued refusal to set a solid deadline for when talks can no longer be held and the departure of the negotiator setting firmer redlines make the threat of walking away from the table seem emptier than ever before.

By letting the US delegation’s sanctions expert go, the specter of increasing or even just maintaining sanctions on Iran looks like it is fading, as well. Sanctions have already brought Iran to the negotiating table twice; in 2013 when Nephew was involved, and again in 2021, after the Trump administration launched a “maximum pressure” campaign. But the existing sanctions are not even being fully implemented, releasing a lever of pressure the US already has to push Iran into an agreement restricting its nuclear program.

With three members who sought a more robust approach than Malley’s out of the delegation, it’s unlikely that the “diversity of views” the State Department promised remains. Meanwhile, Washington is broadcasting that it is going to give Tehran plenty of time and leeway so that Biden can say he kept his promise to revive the Iran deal.



Tags Iran diplomacy Nuclear Deal usa
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

High number of Omicron mutations render antibodies ineffective - study

Coronavirus cells (illustrative)
2

Sixth mass extinction event in progress - and it's humanity's fault - study

EARTH, from Beresheet’s vantage point
3

Size matters more than we think, Israeli study concludes

Larger images are more likely to be remembered during naturalistic visual behavior.
4

Two-thirds of corona jab reactions caused by placebo effect - study

Senior citizens receive a fourth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination party in Netanya
5

Did the Exodus happen? Israeli scholar tours Egypt to show it did

Tourists look at the 3200-year-old Abu Simbel temple during a daily sound and light show, on the eve of the anniversary of pharaoh king Ramses II's coronation.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by