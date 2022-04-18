The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East Iran News

Iran shows off Kaman-22 combat drone for first time

The Kaman-22 is a long-range and strategic multi-functional combat drone with an operational range of over 3,000 kilometers.

By ANNA AHRONHEIM
Published: APRIL 18, 2022 14:21
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and military commanders watch as military equipment passes by during a ceremony of the National Army Day parade in Tehran, Iran April 18, 2022. (photo credit: PRESIDENT WEBSITE/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY)/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and military commanders watch as military equipment passes by during a ceremony of the National Army Day parade in Tehran, Iran April 18, 2022.
(photo credit: PRESIDENT WEBSITE/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY)/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

Iran has unveiled its Kaman-22 drone able to reach Israel with a range of over 3,000 kilometers to the public during an army parade in Tehran on Monday.

The Kaman-22 is a long-range and strategic multi-functional combat drone with an operational range of over 3,000 kilometers, capable of flying up to an altitude of eight thousand meters and has a flight duration of more than 24 hours.

According to Iran’s Fars News, the drone is capable of carrying several types of cargo as well as four guided missiles, two unguided bombs and other munitions. It can be used for a range of missions including patrol, reconnaissance, data gathering, imaging, and aerial combat with a payload of smart weapons.

The drone is similar to the American Predator MQ-1 and Reaper MQ-9 and was first unveiled last February. It’s an upgrade to Iran’s Kaman-12 drone that was first introduced in September 2020.

The upgraded drone has new combat, optical and electronic warfare systems.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and military commanders watch as military equipment passes by during a ceremony of the National Army Day parade in Tehran, Iran April 18, 2022. (credit: PRESIDENT WEBSITE/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY)/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS) Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and military commanders watch as military equipment passes by during a ceremony of the National Army Day parade in Tehran, Iran April 18, 2022. (credit: PRESIDENT WEBSITE/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY)/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

The Islamic Republic’s defense industry is robust, and Tehran is constantly working to improve and manufacture systems and platforms that can threaten Israel and other countries in the region. 

It’s been building its fleet of homegrown armed and unarmed unmanned aircraft since 1984 and has 48 different models with very advanced operational capabilities. 

Iran’s drone army was built to compensate for its loss of aerial strength in order to counter Israel’s air superiority and senior officials have admitted that the drones are challenging the country’s air defenses in terms of identifying and intercepting them.

Iran has been launching drones and other unmanned aerial systems to Israel since 2018 and the increase of attempts by Tehran has placed the threats posed by such systems in the top five threats facing the Israel Air Force. 

Last year Israeli F-35s downed two Iranian Shahed 197 drones that were heading towards the Jewish State. The drones, that were downed outside of Israel’s borders were collected by the armed forces of a regional country and delivered to Israel for further inspection.

Israel’s war-between-wars campaign has recently been specifically targeting Iran’s drones hitting the Kermanshah airbase in a strike carried out by six Israeli drones. Hundreds of Iranian UAVs were destroyed in the strike.

In November Defense Minister Benny Gantz said that the threat posed by the Islamic Republic is not only facing Israel but the entire world.

"One of the key tools is UAVs and precision weapons, which can reach strategic targets within thousands of kilometers, and thus this capability is already endangering Sunni countries, international troops in the Middle East and also countries in Europe and Africa,” the defense minister said.

Due to the threat posed by Iranian drones, senior Israel Air Force officers confirmed that Israel is working with regional countries to counter such threats coming from the Islamic Republic.

The officers said that “regional partnership is unprecedented” and there has already been cooperation with countries in the region, including aerial drills and even operations.



Tags Iran iran military drone
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Shin Bet finds mugs from Chinese embassy were not bugged

Part of the cup gifted by the Chinese embassy to Israeli government officials suspected of containing a listening device.
2

Ukraine postal service issues 'Russian warship, f***k you!' stamp

Snake Island (illustrative).
3

Gantz ends West Bank closure amid Temple Mount violence

Palestinian protesters hurl stones towards Israeli security forces during clashes on the holy month of Ramadan at the Al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem's Old City on April 15, 2022.
4

Israel carries out successful laser interception trials

Israel's ground-breaking laser system experiment carried out in the south of the country by the Defense Ministry’s Directorate of Research and Development (DDR&D, or MAFAT in Hebrew) and Rafael Advanced Defense Systems.
5

NYPD name person of interest in NY subway shooting

Law enforcement officers and firefighters work near the scene of a shooting at a subway station in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, New York, US, April 12, 2022.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Maariv - Passover times
Maariv - Passover guide
Maariv - Recipes for Passover
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by