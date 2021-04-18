Iran shows off dozens of drones in military parade

The first drone that was showcased was alleged to be a Kaman-22 with a new underbelly, but looks like some kind of a mock-up of either a US Reaper or American Global Hawk drone. It came on a truck following a truck carrying a “down with Israel” slogan which was shown at the parade. Iran show down a US Global Hawk surveillance drone in June 2019. Then came trucks with Quds Muhajer 6 drones, which have a twin tail. There were at least four of them.



April 18, 2021

Then came smaller Muahjer drones, perhaps Muhajer 2 or older versions of the Muhajer. After showcasing the Muhajers, that are traditional types of drones, came a series of trucks with Ababil-style drones, which look more like a cruise missile. Then came the Yasir light surveillance UAV and what was probably a HESA Karar drone. There may have been examples of the Kaman-12 and Kian style drones.

The parade did not appear to show off Iran’s larger Shahed line of drones or its Saegheh which are copies of US drones. Iran copied the US Predator and also the US Sentinel drone. Prior to copying US drones Iran had tried to model its drones on other examples, including Israeli drones. It did this by either acquiring examples from third countries or trying to get a hold of parts of foreign drones that were downed in places like Afghanistan. It also shot down several foreign drones.

Since then, Iran has improved the range and guidance on its drones. It develops several types for surveillance and also as kamikaze drones, basically used as cruise missiles. These use gyroscopes and can be pre-programmed to hit a target. When Iran repurposed its Ababil-style drones for the Houthis they were renamed “Qasef” and have been used effectively against Saudi Arabia. These drones are not very large, carry around a 30kg warhead and can travel in some cases hundreds of kilometers. Reports in January 2021 warned that Iran was trying to export to Yemen a drone with a range of some 2,000km meaning it could reach Israel.

These long range drones are not particularly sophisticated, improving basically on the V-1 design that the Germans built in the Second World War. However Iran has gotten a lot better at making them more precise in their targeting. Iran used them against Saudi Arabia’s Abqaiq facility in 2019. Since then Iran has increasingly used drones against Saudi Arabia and has exported them to Syria, Iraq and Lebanon. An Iranian drone entered Israeli airspace in February 2018 and had to be shot down.

Iran’s Press TV commentators bragged about the country’s success at UAVs. The commentator said it was a “real show of might.” He noted that the trucks showcased the “latest military equipment.” Iran is proud of its indigenous production of drones. It has done all this under sanctions. The commentator, who was not familiar with the types of drones, nevertheless noted how advanced the drones are. He said it showcases Iran’s military might. He said Iran produces eighty percent of its military equipment locally.