The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Middle East Iran News

Iran shows off dozens of drones in military parade

Iran has improved the range and guidance on its drones.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN  
APRIL 18, 2021 10:27
Drone displayed in Army Day parade in Iran, April 18, 2021 (photo credit: SCREENSHOT/MEHR NEWS)
Drone displayed in Army Day parade in Iran, April 18, 2021
(photo credit: SCREENSHOT/MEHR NEWS)
Iran marked its National Army Day with a military parade. The parade was more limited due to social distancing and the pandemic. Of interest was a parade of drones that included dozens of types. Iran has become a drone superpower in recent years and exports the systems to its proxies such as the Houthis in Yemen and now Iraqi militias. A drone attack on a US facility in Erbil in Iraq last week showcased the increasing threat. 
The first drone that was showcased was alleged to be a Kaman-22 with a new underbelly, but looks like some kind of a mock-up of either a US Reaper or American Global Hawk drone. It came on a truck following a truck carrying a “down with Israel” slogan which was shown at the parade. Iran show down a US Global Hawk surveillance drone in June 2019. Then came trucks with Quds Muhajer 6 drones, which have a twin tail. There were at least four of them.
 
Then came smaller Muahjer drones, perhaps Muhajer 2 or older versions of the Muhajer. After showcasing the Muhajers, that are traditional types of drones, came a series of trucks with Ababil-style drones, which look more like a cruise missile. Then came the Yasir light surveillance UAV and what was probably a HESA Karar drone. There may have been examples of the Kaman-12 and Kian style drones. 
The parade did not appear to show off Iran’s larger Shahed line of drones or its Saegheh which are copies of US drones. Iran copied the US Predator and also the US Sentinel drone. Prior to copying US drones Iran had tried to model its drones on other examples, including Israeli drones. It did this by either acquiring examples from third countries or trying to get a hold of parts of foreign drones that were downed in places like Afghanistan. It also shot down several foreign drones. 
Since then, Iran has improved the range and guidance on its drones. It develops several types for surveillance and also as kamikaze drones, basically used as cruise missiles. These use gyroscopes and can be pre-programmed to hit a target. When Iran repurposed its Ababil-style drones for the Houthis they were renamed “Qasef” and have been used effectively against Saudi Arabia. These drones are not very large, carry around a 30kg warhead and can travel in some cases hundreds of kilometers. Reports in January 2021 warned that Iran was trying to export to Yemen a drone with a range of some 2,000km meaning it could reach Israel. 
These long range drones are not particularly sophisticated, improving basically on the V-1 design that the Germans built in the Second World War. However Iran has gotten a lot better at making them more precise in their targeting. Iran used them against Saudi Arabia’s Abqaiq facility in 2019. Since then Iran has increasingly used drones against Saudi Arabia and has exported them to Syria, Iraq and Lebanon. An Iranian drone entered Israeli airspace in February 2018 and had to be shot down.  
Iran’s Press TV commentators bragged about the country’s success at UAVs. The commentator said it was a “real show of might.” He noted that the trucks showcased the “latest military equipment.” Iran is proud of its indigenous production of drones. It has done all this under sanctions. The commentator, who was not familiar with the types of drones, nevertheless noted how advanced the drones are. He said it showcases Iran’s military might. He said Iran produces eighty percent of its military equipment locally.


Tags Iran drone Army
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

The Chief Rabbinate's negative approach to Judaism needs to end

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Netanyahu is beating war drums for personal gain - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Positive nuclear exposure and fallout

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Netanyahu's Holocaust Remembrance Day speech a wretched insult - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

The Israel Prize is a privilege, not a right - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Can a cup of yogurt 'cure' your case of COVID-19?

Prof. Raz Jelinek and Ms. Orit Malka with their unique probiotic yogurt at Ben-Gurion University laboratory.
2

‘Mossad behind attack on Iran’s Natanz nuclear facility’

VIEW OF a damaged building after a fire broke out at Iran’s Natanz Nuclear Facility, in Isfahan on July 2.
3

Natanz attack hit 50 meters underground, destroyed most of the facility

Exhibition of nuclear achievements of Iran's Atomic Energy Organization, April 10, 2021
4

Fauci: Israeli COVID-19 study misleading on vaccine effectiveness

National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci attends the daily coronavirus task force briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 13, 2020
5

St. Vincent Volcano: Only those vaccinated for COVID-19 can evacuate - PM

People walk on the side of a road as smoke and ash billow in the background from La Soufriere volcano after it erupted on the eastern Caribbean island of St. Vincent April 9, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by