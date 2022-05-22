Iran’s media claims fake news spread about key commander Hajizadeh 

Iran’s Tasnim news claims that a fake account was created in the name of the news agency on Twitter.

The social media handle of that account was now deleted, but while it existed it supposedly put out a fake statement about Amir Ali Hajizadeh, the Iranian IRGC Aerospace commander.

Hajizadeh is sometimes called the “drone mastermind” for Iran’s drone program that currently threatens the region.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

According to Tasnim, the fake account “published a news about the assassination attempt on Sardar Hajizadeh, commander of the Revolutionary Guards Air Force.”

The apparently fake news did not spread far and was mostly in Farsi. A search of the account shows it no longer exists and only a few replies exist online at this time.

CHIEF OF STAFF of Iran’s Armed Forces Maj.-Gen. Mohammad Bagheri (right) and IRGC Aerospace Force Commander Amir Ali Hajizadeh at the unveiling of the Kheibarshekan missile at an undisclosed location in Iran, in February (credit: REUTERS)

Tasnim News seems to be the main one alerting everyone that this is false information. One might wonder, if the account was taken down so quickly, what is the point of Iranian media highlighting false information about an attack on the key IRGC commander’s car, alleging an assassination attempt.

The claim at the media says that in recent days there have been other rumors spread online, such as claims that Mohammed Qalibaf, a key official, also resigned.

Why is Iran so worried?

Is it worried because fake news accounts actually exist, or because the information is spreading as rumors on social media and that some of this may either be accurate or related to other power centers in Iran seeking to tarnish the reputation of rivals?

It’s not the first time that rumors about resignations or events have taken place regarding Iran and regime officials. When Iran’s pro-government media seeks to highlight these issues it is usually because there is more at play than just what is on the surface.