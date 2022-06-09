Iran’s dangerous drone war over Iraq - analysis

Sources in northern Iraq said that an explosive drone attacked an area near Erbil on what is called the Pirmam road in Shawes on Wednesday evening. This area connects Erbil to Shaqlawa and is also near where a new US consulate is being built.

The reports say the incident happened at 9:30 pm. “The aftermath of the attack resulted in wounding three civilians and damaged several civilian vehicles,” local authorities said.

The full details are not known but indications that yet another drone attack has occurred in Iraq point to the larger context of Iran and its proxies using drones to strike at the US, as well as US partners and US allies in the region. This includes drone threats to Israel, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Iraq's Kurdistan region and other groups and countries.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

The larger global context

The latest incident comes as the IAEA Board of Governors has slammed Iran and after Iran seized two Greek ships and after pro-Iran militias targeted US forces at Asad base on May 31 in Iraq using rockets. Iran’s Tasnim news reported the strike near what it said was the US Consulate. In fact, the consulate is in Ankawa near Erbil airport, but the area of the new consulate was targeted.

The pro-Iran media outlet Mayadeen also reported the alleged attack. The road from Erbil to Shaqlawa is often crowded with people who go out later at night. In the heat of the summer, many people in Erbil stay up late and tend to go out for late tea, food or to smoking lounges and other areas. Erbil is a successful and secure city and Iran and its proxies have tried to damage this security in the past. Drones are one method because the city has no real defenses against drones.

Who uses drones and why?

This is one of several recent drone attacks on US forces in Iraq in recent years. Iran has increasingly moved drone technology to its proxies in Iraq, as well as flooding the region with armed drones. Hezbollah has thousands of drones, some of them likely capable of carrying a munition and acting as a kamikaze weapon; and the Houthis in Yemen use drones often against Saudi Arabia. Iran has now pioneered this type of drone warfare. It used drones and cruise missiles against Abqaiq in Saudi Arabia in September 2019. It used drones against Israel in February 2018, and again in May 2021 when it flew a drone from Iraq. This year it also tried to fly drones over Iraq toward Israel and the US-led Coalition shot them down. Israel also used F-35s to down Iranian drones last year. That revelation was made known in March of this year but referred to an incident last March, in 2021.

The remains of the wreckage of a drone that was shot down are seen at Ain al-Asad air base in Anbar province, Iraq January 4, 2022. (credit: IRAQI MEDIA SECURITY CELL/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

Iran and its militias such as Kataib Hezbollah field the drones. They can be flown from almost anywhere because they are not very large. They can be launched from a catapult or a truck. Iran usually supplies a mix of drones and 107mm and 122mm rockets to its militias. Iran also uses ballistic missiles with increasing precision. For instance, Iran targeted the Asad base in January 2020 after the US killed IRGC commander Qasem Soleimani.

Tension in Kurdish territory

In recent years Iran rapidly increased the attacks on Erbil. Erbil is the capital of the Kurdistan autonomous region. The US has moved forces out of most facilities in Iraq, such as Taji, and concentrated them around Erbil. Iran now sees Erbil as the headquarters of not only the US but also Iran accuses Israel of being present in northern Iraq. This was a key feature of Iran’s March attack on an area outside of Erbil that damaged a large home. An Iranian drone also targeted a hangar at Erbil International Airport in April 2021 and US media said the hangar was used by the CIA. This means Iran has intelligence and wants to send messages using its drones and rockets.

Rockets have also targeted a Turkish base near Bashiqa and also the Kalak oil refinery. Thus Iran is saying it can strike at Turkish forces, the US and Kurdish authorities if it wants. Iran even sent drones to its militia allies in Iraq to target Prime Minister Mustafa Kadhimi. Iran sees no red lines these days in using the drones. The US has deployed some air defenses such as C-RAM that can shoot down drones.

Other attacks recently include a September 2021 attack. In September the US said that its new consulate site was 60% complete and the structure was complete. A drone strike was reportedly prevented in February 2022 on a base in Erbil. Then there was a missile attack in March carried out from Iran. Two drones were shot down in Iraq heading for Israel in late March as well. In addition, Iranian-backed militias have fired rockets at the airport area beginning in September 2020 and continuing last year in August.

Israel has upped the rhetoric on Iran’s drone threats recently. In November 2021 Israel Defense Minister Benny Gantz noted the increasing drone threat. He also noted that Iran supplies Venezuela with drones. Iran has also set up a drone factory in Tajikistan. In recent weeks there have been reports that key members of the Iran drone program may have been targeted in Iran and that a drone targeted a facility in Parchin. This means that Iran is also concerned about drone threats.

Iran uses drones and rockets because of plausible deniability. It can easily move the pieces to groups in Iraq, Syria, Lebanon and Yemen. Then the groups can fly the systems and Iran can pretend it had nothing to do with the attack. The recent incident appears to have harmed civilians, leaving questions about what has actually occurred.