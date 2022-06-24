The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East Iran News

Iran slams 'ridiculous Zionist accusation' of terror cell in Turkey

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid made a quick trip to Turkey to meet with the country's Foreign Minister Mevlut Çavusogluuin.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Published: JUNE 24, 2022 18:06

Updated: JUNE 24, 2022 18:24
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan arrives for a news conference with President Hassan Rouhani of Iran and Vladimir Putin of Russia following their meeting in Tehran, Iran September 7, 2018 (photo credit: Kirill Kudryavtsev/Pool via REUTERS)
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan arrives for a news conference with President Hassan Rouhani of Iran and Vladimir Putin of Russia following their meeting in Tehran, Iran September 7, 2018
(photo credit: Kirill Kudryavtsev/Pool via REUTERS)

Iran's Foreign Ministry dismissed "baseless" reports it tried to target Israelis in Turkey as it accused Jerusalem of attempting to harm its ties with Ankara.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran’s response to the assassinations and acts of sabotage by the Zionist regime will always be definite, authoritative and without endangering the security of ordinary citizens or the security of other countries," the Iranian Foreign Ministry tweeted on Friday.

It spoke up one day after Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid made a quick trip to Turkey to meet with the country's Foreign Minister Mevlut Çavusogluuin after Turkish intelligence led to 10 arrests of members of an Iranian-backed terror cell in the Istanbul area. 

Lapid spoke of the plot at a joint press conference he held with Çavusogluuin.

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid meets with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu (credit: BOAZ OPPENHEIM/GPO) Foreign Minister Yair Lapid meets with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu (credit: BOAZ OPPENHEIM/GPO)

"Just today it was published that Turkish intelligence recently foiled an Iranian plot in Istanbul. We are full of appreciation," Lapid said. 

"Iran is behind these terror attacks, intelligence leaves no doubt about it," he added. 

It was the second trip by an Israeli official this year. Israel's President Isaac Herzog had visited Turkey in March, as part of the sudden warming of ties between the two countries whose governments have a history of tense relations. 

The renewal of diplomatic contact comes as relations have chilled between Ankara and Tehran. Iran's blamed Israel for stoking that tension. The "baseless accusations [and] allegations made by the Zionist regime’s FM in Ankara at a joint press conference with his Turkish counterpart was “ridiculous” and part of a pre-planned scenario to deteriorate the relations between the two Muslim countries," Iran's Foreign Ministry tweeted. 

Israel's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lior Haiat tweeted back that it was best if Iran refrained from fiddling with accusations and focused on facts.

Israeli response

"For weeks now, Iranian terrorist cells have been trying to assassinate innocent Israelis on Turkish soil under the direction of the Iranian terrorist government."

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lior Haiat

For Iran to execute acts of terrorism on the soil of another sovereign state is another gross violation of all accepted norms of behavior" on Tehran's part, Haiat said.

"The Iranian regime chooses terrorism and incitement while the countries of the world strive and work for cooperation and closer relations between the peoples," he added.



Tags Iran Terrorism Turkey Israelis
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Five planets align perfectly, visible until end of June

The solar system.
2

Israel's Knesset to disband, Lapid to become prime minister

WHO WILL greet Biden? Naftali Bennett, Yair Lapid or Benjamin Netanyahu?
3

COVID-19 in Israel: 10,700 new daily cases, 180 in serious condition

Israeli student receiving her negative COVID-19 results ahead of the first day of school, August 31, 2021.
4

North Korea reports unidentified disease outbreak alongside COVID-19

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks at a politburo meeting of the Worker's Party on the country's coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak response in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on May 21, 2022.
5

Ukraine issues postal stamps of tractor towing away Russian tank

A soldier takes a photograph of his comrade as he poses beside a destroyed Russian tank and armoured vehicles, amid Russia's invasion on Ukraine, in Bucha, in Kyiv region

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by