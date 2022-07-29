Iran manufacturing stealth speedboats -IRGC Admiral

During the Malek Ashtar Festival held in Bandar Abbas, Hormozgan province, Rear Admiral Tangsiri stated that using domestic technical know-how and products by Iranian scientists have equipped newly manufactured speedboats with stealth systems to avoid radars, according to Fars News.

The IRGC Navy Force has been equipped with warfare facilities to confront external threats, ranging from tanks, and amphibious tanks to drones, according to the Admiral.

The new vessel, which appears to be under construction, was detailed in an article by H.I. Sutton at USNI News. Sutton also writes at the website Covert Shores where he is an expert on naval issues.

console.log("BODY1. CatId is:"+catID);if(catID == 69 || catID == 2){console.log("BODY. YES for connatix script");cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });}

console.log("BODY2. CatId is:"+catID);if(catID==120){console.log("BODY. YES for anyclip script");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){console.log("BODY. YES for vidazoo script");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

“A new vessel has been observed under construction in Iran,” according to satellite imagery, the article says. “The unidentified catamaran is characterized by a clean-angled form, appearing stealthier than earlier types, and could be a missile boat.”

The IRGC Navy is looking to establish consecutive cooperation and interaction with other parts of the Armed Forces of Iran, military organizations and the ministry of defense, according to Fars News.

Addressing an IRGC conference in Tehran on Sunday, Major General Salami noted that "weapons play an effective role in wars," the IRGC is pursuing plans to manufacture and obtain the most advanced arms.

"Americans do not abide by maritime and navigation laws and regulations and their presence has created instability and insecurity in the Persian Gulf region," Admiral Tangsiri said.

"Americans do not abide by maritime and navigation laws and regulations and their presence has created instability and insecurity in the Persian Gulf region." Rear Admiral Tangsiri

“We have always told countries of the region that Iran itself is able to bring about security in the region, so that more security has been established after the exit of American and foreign forces from the region,” he added.

Not the first time

This isn’t the first vessel of this type Iran has rolled out. Sutton detailed another 65-meter (213-foot) catamaran-type vessel launched last July. It was also a large, stealthy design. This current vessel is being built at a shipyard on the island of Qeshm. There are other vessels visible in the images.

The new Iranian stealth ship-building was noticed by United Arab Emirates media, which highlighted the story. This shows that the new ship is of importance to Gulf states that are concerned about Iran destabilizing the region.

Seth J. Frantzman contributed to this report.