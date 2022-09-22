The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Middle East Iran News

Iran Jews warned not to visit synagogues amid likely regime persecution

"There was never such a letter from the community, especially not before the Jewish holidays," said an Iran expert.

By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL
Published: SEPTEMBER 22, 2022 15:42
An Iranian Jew prays at the Abrishami synagogue at Palestine street in Tehran December 24, 2015. Iranian Jews exercise their religious ceremonies every Thursday in different synagogues throughout the country (photo credit: REUTERS/RAHEB HOMAVANDI/TIMA)
An Iranian Jew prays at the Abrishami synagogue at Palestine street in Tehran December 24, 2015. Iranian Jews exercise their religious ceremonies every Thursday in different synagogues throughout the country
(photo credit: REUTERS/RAHEB HOMAVANDI/TIMA)

In an extraordinary security move, the Tehran Jewish community took to its Telegram page to announce that the city’s tiny Jewish community should not visit synagogues because of the protests unfolding against the clerical regime.

The Iran expert Ben Sabti told The Jerusalem Post on Thursday that the Jewish community in Tehran issued an “unusual letter" reading: "Do not visit synagogues in Tehran due to the dangerous situation."

"There was never such a letter from the community, especially not before the Jewish holidays," said Sabti.

There has been widespread social unrest against the Iranian regime across the vast nation since the morality police of the Islamic Republic reportedly killed the 22-year-old woman Mahsa Amini for failing to comply with the hijab law.

Sabti, who was born in Tehran and made Aliyah in 1987,  is an Iran researcher for The Jerusalem Institute for Strategy and Security (JISS).

Iranian Jews wait to cast their ballots at a synagogue, used as a polling station, during elections for the parliament and Assembly of Experts, which has the power to appoint and dismiss the supreme leader, in Tehran February 26, 2016. (credit: REUTERS/RAHEB HOMAVANDI/TIMA) Iranian Jews wait to cast their ballots at a synagogue, used as a polling station, during elections for the parliament and Assembly of Experts, which has the power to appoint and dismiss the supreme leader, in Tehran February 26, 2016. (credit: REUTERS/RAHEB HOMAVANDI/TIMA)

Sabti is also one of the founders of the IDF platform in Persian.

Jewish community keeps distance from protests

 “Of course, they [the Jewish community]  do not mention it, but it is because of the protests. The Jewish community wants to keep Jews away from clashes, “ Sabti said, adding that the regime accuses Jews “of espionage or cooperating with Israel. It is not a good idea for a Jew to walk around a protest.”

The Iranian regime “could make false charges” and say the Jews are Mossad agents and stage a show trial where they are hanged, Sabti said.

He noted that the ban on visiting synagogues due to the protests “Never happened in the [1979] revolution or during Iran-Iraq war[1980-1988].

"Holidays are not just holidays in [the] Diaspora but a chance for [the] community to meet. It is cutting [the] life of [the] community. All Iranian Jews wait for these holidays. “

There are about 9,000 Jews left in Iran, according to official statistics, said Sabti. Iran's Jews are largely classified as second-class citizens, according to experts.



Tags Iran protests jews in iran jews
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Putin announces partial mobilization, NATO deems it 'reckless'

People gather at a tram stop in front of a board displaying a portrait of Russian service member Sergei Tserkovniy in Saint Petersburg, Russia September 21, 2022. A slogan on the board reads: "Glory to heroes of Russia!"
2

Egyptian mummy cheese? Researchers find 2,600-year-old cheese at necropolis

Montgomery's cheddar cheese
3

Israeli archeologists discover 'once-in-a-lifetime find' of ancient pottery under beach

The vessels from 3,300 years ago discovered at Palmachim Beach.
4

WHO 'strongly advises against' use of two COVID treatments

A logo is pictured outside a building of the World Health Organization (WHO) during an executive board meeting on update on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Geneva, Switzerland, April 6, 2021.
5

Donald Trump offered Israel's West Bank to Jordan's King Abdullah in 2018 - report

Trump and Abdullah
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by