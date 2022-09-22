Iran Jews warned not to visit synagogues amid likely regime persecution

In an extraordinary security move, the Tehran Jewish community took to its Telegram page to announce that the city’s tiny Jewish community should not visit synagogues because of the protests unfolding against the clerical regime.

The Iran expert Ben Sabti told The Jerusalem Post on Thursday that the Jewish community in Tehran issued an “unusual letter" reading: "Do not visit synagogues in Tehran due to the dangerous situation."

"There was never such a letter from the community, especially not before the Jewish holidays," said Sabti.

There has been widespread social unrest against the Iranian regime across the vast nation since the morality police of the Islamic Republic reportedly killed the 22-year-old woman Mahsa Amini for failing to comply with the hijab law.

Sabti, who was born in Tehran and made Aliyah in 1987, is an Iran researcher for The Jerusalem Institute for Strategy and Security (JISS).

Iranian Jews wait to cast their ballots at a synagogue, used as a polling station, during elections for the parliament and Assembly of Experts, which has the power to appoint and dismiss the supreme leader, in Tehran February 26, 2016. (credit: REUTERS/RAHEB HOMAVANDI/TIMA)

Sabti is also one of the founders of the IDF platform in Persian.

Jewish community keeps distance from protests

“Of course, they [the Jewish community] do not mention it, but it is because of the protests. The Jewish community wants to keep Jews away from clashes, “ Sabti said, adding that the regime accuses Jews “of espionage or cooperating with Israel. It is not a good idea for a Jew to walk around a protest.”

The Iranian regime “could make false charges” and say the Jews are Mossad agents and stage a show trial where they are hanged, Sabti said.

He noted that the ban on visiting synagogues due to the protests “Never happened in the [1979] revolution or during Iran-Iraq war[1980-1988].

"Holidays are not just holidays in [the] Diaspora but a chance for [the] community to meet. It is cutting [the] life of [the] community. All Iranian Jews wait for these holidays. “

There are about 9,000 Jews left in Iran, according to official statistics, said Sabti. Iran's Jews are largely classified as second-class citizens, according to experts.