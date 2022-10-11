The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Middle East Iran News

There's fear that Iran is massacring Kurds in Sanandaj

Recent reports say that Iran has dispatched masses of security forces to Sanandaj and that there are fears that people are being massacred.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Published: OCTOBER 11, 2022 13:52
PROTESTERS DEMONSTRATE in front of Berlin’s Brandenburg Gate in August 2016 against the execution by Iran of up to 20 Kurds suspected of attacking security forces. (photo credit: HANNIBAL HANSCHKE/REUTERS)
PROTESTERS DEMONSTRATE in front of Berlin’s Brandenburg Gate in August 2016 against the execution by Iran of up to 20 Kurds suspected of attacking security forces.
(photo credit: HANNIBAL HANSCHKE/REUTERS)

Video posts and other sources say that Iran’s regime is cracking down heavily on protests in the Kurdistan region of Iran. The protests over the killing of Mahsa Amini began in Kurdish areas because Amini was Kurdish and Kurds have long been suppressed in Iran.

Now, the protests have spread throughout Iran. However, the Iranian regime appears to be more careful about outright suppression and mass killing in Tehran and Farsi-speaking areas; it doesn’t want the center to rebel. Iran’s regime is instead focusing on massacring people in Baloch province and also in the Kurdistan region. 

Recent reports say that Iran has dispatched masses of security forces to Sanandaj and that there are fears that people are being massacred. Amnesty International has said that it “is alarmed by the crackdown on protests in Sanandaj, Kurdistan province, amid reports of security forces using firearms and firing teargas indiscriminately, including into people’s homes.” 

Sources say the city has become a war zone and is cut off. This has been the case for weeks as many people in the Kurdistan region say they cannot reach their relatives and the Iranian regime has tried to cut off communications, especially the internet.

This is in contrast to Tehran, as the hand of the Iranian regime appears to be targeting Kurds in the country with extreme violence.

FILE PHOTO: Protesters shout slogans during a demonstration following the death of Mahsa Amini in Iran, in Istanbul, Turkey, October 2, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/Dilara Senkaya/File Photo) FILE PHOTO: Protesters shout slogans during a demonstration following the death of Mahsa Amini in Iran, in Istanbul, Turkey, October 2, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/Dilara Senkaya/File Photo)

Kurdish towns fully clear of Iran's IRGC

This comes after the first weeks of the protests in September when some Kurdish towns appeared to be fully clear of Iran’s IRGC and security forces. Iran retaliated with massive missile, drone and artillery attacks on Kurdish dissidents who live in Iraq. This included attacks on the Komala party, PAK and PKDI.  

The numerous reports posted online, including video, say that Sanandaj has become a “war zone.” People have posted photos of the protests and security forces arriving on motorcycles. Some say that there have been shooting in people's homes and gun battles in the streets.

It is not clear if only the security forces have firearms, or if there is also resistance within the city.

Activists say there are horrific photos of people killed in the city. Other images show streets on fire as protesters apparently blocked roads, and rubble strewn around. Locals say the city has been bombarded and there are videos of bodies in the streets.

It is hard to confirm many of these reports, but after Iranian forces massacred people in Zahedan in the Balochistan region of Iran, it is plausible the regime is using extreme measures against minority Kurds. Sources say that lack of contact with family members has left many concerned for their safety.

With the world focused on Ukraine and other issues, it is not clear if Iran’s regime is deterred from massacring people.  



Tags kurds iran protests Execution Mahsa Amini
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Hercules statue, approximately 2,000 years old, discovered in northern Greece

A statue of Hercules and a lion
2

'Death to the dictator!' Protests spread at universities across Iran

A man gestures during a protest over the death of Mahsa Amini, a woman who died after being arrested by the Islamic republic's "morality police", in Tehran, Iran September 19, 2022.
3

Russian soldiers calling Ukrainian surrender hotline by the thousands - GUR

Russian soldier on the Ukrainian border, March 1
4

Israel readies for war with Hezbollah after Lebanon ups maritime deal demands

: People walk as Israeli navy boats are seen in the Mediterranean Sea as seen from Rosh Hanikra, close to the Lebanese border, northern Israel May 4, 2021.
5

What is Russia's Poseidon nuclear torpedo, can it cause nuclear tsunamis?

A mushroom cloud is seen caused by a nuclear bomb in this illustration.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by