Protests renew in Zahedan in southeast Iran two weeks after massacre

Protesters marched in the streets of Zahedan in southeastern Iran on Friday, chanting "death to Khamenei" and other slogans, two weeks after Iranian forces massacred protesters in the city.

فوری هم اکنون (۲۲ مهرماه) #زاهدان مقابل کلانتری ۱۶"مرگ بر بسیجی بی ناموس" و "مرگ بر خامنه‌ای"#مهسا_امینی pic.twitter.com/RYiZCgIVFd — Farzin kadkhodaei (@farzinkadkhodae) October 14, 2022

Video shared on social media showed crowds of protesters gathering in multiple locations chanting slogans against the government.

On September 30, large clashes broke out between Sunni protesters and Iranian security forces in Zahedan after the Iranian forces fired on worshippers during Friday prayers.

Multiple members of the paramilitary Basij forces and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) were killed in the clashes, with Iranian state media claiming "separatist forces" had attacked an Iranian base in the area.

The clashes continued the day after, with gunfire and explosions reported in Zahedan as IRGC helicopters flew overhead.

Iranian protesters march the streets of the city of Ahvaz and chant "Death to the Dictator". (Credit: Scopal)

Overall, at least 80 casualties were reported in the massacre referred to as "Bloody Friday."

Jaish ul-Adl, a Salafi jihadist militant organization, stated at the time that it had not taken part in the clashes in Zahedan, but would start acting against the Iranian government in light of the clashes.

Protests continue for fourth week throughout Iran

Protests continued throughout Iran on Thursday night and Friday four weeks after Iranian Morality Police killed Mahsa Amini.

The opposition-affiliated Iran International news reported on Friday that a message had been sent to retirees and relatives of current militants from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) asking them to join efforts to suppress the protests, but the recipients had refused the call.

ویدیوی منتشرشده در شبکه‌های اجتماعی، تعرض نیروهای امنیتی به یک زن جوان و رفتار تحقیرآمیز فیزیکی نسبت به او را نشان می‌دهد.فردی که این ویدیو را ثبت می‌کند از دیدن این صحنه شوکه شده است و در حالی که زن جوان از کادر ویدیو بیرون رفته به خنده ماموران اشاره می‌کند. pic.twitter.com/WlXNDbE5I2 — BBC NEWS فارسی (@bbcpersian) October 13, 2022

Additionally, a video going viral on Iranian social media showed Iranian security forces sexually assaulting a female protester, sparking outrage from social media users. The video was reportedly recorded during protests on Wednesday.

Earlier this week, contract workers at petrochemical plants and oil refineries across Iran went on strike in support of protesters.

Workers at the South Pars Phase 14 Conventional Gas Field stated in a video shared on social media that they were giving Iranian forces attacking protesters three days to lay down their weapons, warning that otherwise "we will destroy everything we have built." Another video reportedly from the South Pars platform showed a worker announcing his cooperation with striking oil workers and repeating the warning that workers would "destroy everything" they built if the suppression of protesters did not cease.

The three day deadline seemingly was set to end on Friday.

Over 220 protesters killed in unrest

On Thursday, the HRANA human rights group reported that over 220 protesters had been killed since the demonstrations began, including nearly 30 children.

Iranian state media reported on Friday that two Basij militants were killed during protests in Larestan.

Iranian officials continue to blame Israel, US

On Friday, Iranian officials continued to blame foreign countries for the ongoing protests in Iran.

Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei spoke on Friday, warning that it is a "mistake" for anyone to "even think" of cutting down the "thorny tree" of the Islamic Revolution.

Meanwhile, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi stated that "Iran's enemies in the recent riots also seek to create trouble for country, but the people made them fail with patience and perseverance as in the past."

Iranian Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi claimed on Friday that protesters had received payments from Israel and were trained abroad.