Iranian school girls rip up regime textbooks, join nationwide protests

Iranian schoolchildren, girls in particular, have brought the nation's widespread protests into the classrooms according to a late-October report from Israeli non-profit IMPACT-se, the Institute for Monitoring Peace and Cultural Tolerance in School Education.

In videos shared by the organization, children could be seen destroying textbooks featuring pictures of Iran’s first Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khomeini on them - ripping photos out and stepping on them. Girls were also seen removing their headscarves in mass protest when officials from the Iranian Ministry of Education visited their schools.

"It is clear that Iran's educational system must be factored into any assessment of the regime's future intentions and plans," explained IMPACT-se CEO, Marcus Sheff. "The textbooks provide a blueprint for its goals, values, and worldview. The question is, what is the percentage of Iranian school students who will be radicalized enough by these textbooks to defend the regime as revolutionary guards, police clergy, and politicians."

What is in the textbooks?

According to IMPACT-se's latest report, the educational material taught in Iranian schools has gotten progressively more radical and militaristic over the last several years. Jihad, which in this case refers to the armed struggle against non-believers (non-Muslims), is glorified as foreigners are depicted as irredeemable enemies of Iran who will never cease in their efforts to destroy the nation.

As such, martyrs are glorified and children are encouraged to seek death in battle or suicide in a terror attack if ever possible.

Iran has recently been targeting young girls in textbooks by adding material specifically celebrating the accomplishments of female martyrs.

The curriculum also calls for total war with Israel resulting in its destruction. On top of this, the materials blame the Jewish people for enhancing the city of Jerusalem at the expense of Mecca while also denying any Jewish connection to Israel's capital city.