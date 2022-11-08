The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Law Podcast Opinion Archeology Premium Israel Real Estate Coronavirus Food
Jerusalem Post Middle East Iran News

Iranian human rights lawyer arrested by IRGC officers at Tehran airport

Mustafa Nili's sister claimed on Twitter that was arrested at Tehran's Mehrabad Airport by IRGC intel officials on Monday evening.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 8, 2022 19:27

Updated: NOVEMBER 8, 2022 19:30
Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi speaks during the 43rd anniversary of the U.S. expulsion from Iran, in Tehran, Iran November 4, 2022 (photo credit: MAJID ASGARIPOUR/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY) VIA REUTERS)
Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi speaks during the 43rd anniversary of the U.S. expulsion from Iran, in Tehran, Iran November 4, 2022
(photo credit: MAJID ASGARIPOUR/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY) VIA REUTERS)

Iranian human rights lawyer Mustafa Nili was arrested on Monday by the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), his sister wrote on Twitter.

"An hour ago, Mustafa Nili was arrested and taken away [by police] after they inspected my mother's house," Fatemeh Nil wrote late on Monday.

Later on Monday evening, the lawyer's sister claimed he was arrested at Tehran's Mehrabad Airport by IRGC intel officials. She added that four IRGC agents, three males and a female, "inspected" her mother's home after the arrest of her brother.

Who is Mustafa Nili?

Known for having represented student union activists and political prisoners captured by the Islamic Republic, Nili was detained several times by Iranian security forces since 2009 after he took part in demonstrations against former Iranian president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad's election victory that year.

According to Dublin-based human rights organization Front Line Defenders, Nili served a three-year prison sentence after being convicted of "gathering and collusion to act against the national security" of Iran by a military court. 

He served an additional six months for charges accusing him of spreading "propaganda against the state." He was released on November 18, 2014.

A man gestures during a protest over the death of Mahsa Amini, a woman who died after being arrested by the Islamic republic's ''morality police'', in Tehran, Iran September 19, 2022. (credit: WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY) VIA REUTERS) A man gestures during a protest over the death of Mahsa Amini, a woman who died after being arrested by the Islamic republic's ''morality police'', in Tehran, Iran September 19, 2022. (credit: WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY) VIA REUTERS)

Nili was also one of seven Iranian lawyers arrested in August 2021 for filing a complaint to Iran's National Coronavirus Combat Task Force over its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to local reports at the time, Iranian security officers arrested the lawyers in the midst of a meeting with the Tehran Citizen’s Rights Protection Association on the issue.

Front Line Defenders reported that he was released on December 18 on an eight billion Iranian rial ($188,679) bail following his arrest, during which he was detained in the infamous Evin prison in Tehran that caught fire last month.

Nationwide protests across Iran

Nili's arrest comes amid nationwide unrest in the Islamic Republic following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini at the hands of Iran's so-called "morality police."

The protests, ongoing for nearly two months, have seen thousands of Iranian demonstrators arrested by security forces.



Tags Human rights Iran protests Tehran IRGC lawyer
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israel election: Final results announced for election 2022

Vote counting at the Knesset on November 3, 2022
2

Netanyahu holds lead to win election, as almost all of votes counted

Likud head Benjamin Netanyahu addresses his supporters on the night of the Israeli elections, at the party headquarters in Jerusalem, November 2, 2022
3

Russian army discussed when, how to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine -report

A deactivated Soviet-era SS-4 medium range nuclear capable ballistic missile is displayed at La Cabana fortress in Havana October 15, 2012.
4

Ukraine war just a 'warmup,' the 'big one is coming,' US admiral warns

US Army soldiers, assigned to the East Africa Response Force (EARF), 101st Airborne Division on a mission to bolster the security of Manda Bay Airfield, Kenya after an attack by Somalia's al Shabaab militants that killed three Americans, board a transport plane in Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti January 5,
5

Undead, unknown: Scientists discover identity of 19th century vampire

The identity of a 19th century "vampire" has finally been revealed after more than 200 years. This is what he would have looked like.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by