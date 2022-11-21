Iran hackers closer to penetrating Israel, US drones - cyber defense CEO

Iran’s team of hackers has recently advanced closer than ever to being able to penetrate and control Israeli and US drones, ClearSky cybersecurity CEO Boaz Dolev said on Monday.

Speaking at the INSS conference on Iran, Dolev listed off a number of dangerous trends emanating from the Islamic Republic’s cyber sector.

Dolev said that Tehran is expanding its cyber capabilities in every arena, including ongoing improved efforts to hack drones as well as to develop closer to “zero-day” capabilities.

Threatening wide use of “zero-day” capabilities is generally only associated with the US, Russia and China in terms of being able to silence entire sectors, especially of infrastructure using cyber capabilities.

Until now, Dolev was saying that Iran’s zero-day capabilities have been viewed as limited – though the regime did hack aspects of Israel’s water sector in April 2020.

Besides improving its own capabilities, he said that Iran has started for the first time to more aggressively share cyber attack tools with Hezbollah.

This seems to suggest that the Islamic Republic is seeking to multiply the fronts from which Jerusalem must defend itself in the cyber arena as it has in the physical world.

Part of Tehran’s success also includes that as Moscow and Tehran have gotten close in sharing physical weapons, there also appear to be fancier Russian cyber weapons finding their way into Iranian hands.

Iran's cyber attacks on other governments

Moreover, Dolev noted Iran’s cyber attacks on governments, such as Albania.

He explained that the ayatollahs’ cyber attack was successful because it brought down the country’s networks at a moment when a conference of the Kurdish anti-Iranian MEK group was due to hold a major meeting in Albania.

Although not in every case, Dolev said that Iran was also taking public credit more often for its cyber attacks, a sign of increased confidence and maturity.

Further, he said that to the extent that any networked item can be hacked, he believed that Israeli defense networks and vehicles may have been hacked, but without this being publicly leaked.

Dolev said that Iran has not revealed these successes to preserve its ability to do espionage whereas Israeli defense officials have kept the hacks quiet to avoid embarrassment or revealing how much their systems have been compromised.

According to Dolev, between the IRGC and the Iranian Ministry of Intelligence, there are around 10 units using cyber tools to attack others: with a main focus on the US, Israel and internal Iranian dissidents.