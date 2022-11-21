The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Podcast Opinion Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East Iran News

Iran hackers closer to penetrating Israel, US drones - cyber defense CEO

Recently, Iran has started for the first time to more aggressively share cyber attack tools with Hezbollah.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Published: NOVEMBER 21, 2022 12:43
A drone is launched during a military exercise in an undisclosed location in Iran, in this handout image obtained on August 25, 2022. (photo credit: IRANIAN ARMY/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY)/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
A drone is launched during a military exercise in an undisclosed location in Iran, in this handout image obtained on August 25, 2022.
(photo credit: IRANIAN ARMY/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY)/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

Iran’s team of hackers has recently advanced closer than ever to being able to penetrate and control Israeli and US drones, ClearSky cybersecurity CEO Boaz Dolev said on Monday.

Speaking at the INSS conference on Iran, Dolev listed off a number of dangerous trends emanating from the Islamic Republic’s cyber sector.

Dolev said that Tehran is expanding its cyber capabilities in every arena, including ongoing improved efforts to hack drones as well as to develop closer to “zero-day” capabilities.

Threatening wide use of “zero-day” capabilities is generally only associated with the US, Russia and China in terms of being able to silence entire sectors, especially of infrastructure using cyber capabilities.

Until now, Dolev was saying that Iran’s zero-day capabilities have been viewed as limited – though the regime did hack aspects of Israel’s water sector in April 2020.

Cyber hacking (illustrative) (credit: INGIMAGE)Cyber hacking (illustrative) (credit: INGIMAGE)

Besides improving its own capabilities, he said that Iran has started for the first time to more aggressively share cyber attack tools with Hezbollah.

This seems to suggest that the Islamic Republic is seeking to multiply the fronts from which Jerusalem must defend itself in the cyber arena as it has in the physical world.

Part of Tehran’s success also includes that as Moscow and Tehran have gotten close in sharing physical weapons, there also appear to be fancier Russian cyber weapons finding their way into Iranian hands.

Iran's cyber attacks on other governments

Moreover, Dolev noted Iran’s cyber attacks on governments, such as Albania.

He explained that the ayatollahs’ cyber attack was successful because it brought down the country’s networks at a moment when a conference of the Kurdish anti-Iranian MEK group was due to hold a major meeting in Albania.

Although not in every case, Dolev said that Iran was also taking public credit more often for its cyber attacks, a sign of increased confidence and maturity.

Further, he said that to the extent that any networked item can be hacked, he believed that Israeli defense networks and vehicles may have been hacked, but without this being publicly leaked.

Dolev said that Iran has not revealed these successes to preserve its ability to do espionage whereas Israeli defense officials have kept the hacks quiet to avoid embarrassment or revealing how much their systems have been compromised.

According to Dolev, between the IRGC and the Iranian Ministry of Intelligence, there are around 10 units using cyber tools to attack others: with a main focus on the US, Israel and internal Iranian dissidents.



Tags Iran israel defense news drone hack
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Poland calls 'urgent' defense meeting after alleged Russian missiles kill 2

People wave Polish and Ukrainian flags during a demonstration in solidarity with Ukraine in Warsaw, Poland February 20, 2022.
2

Qatar won't allow any cooked Kosher food or public Jewish prayer

People walk past an illuminated soccer ball ahead of the FIFA 2022 World cup soccer tournament at Katara Cultural Village in Doha, Qatar November 15, 2022.
3

Ukraine rules out ceasefire talks with Russia to end war

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky
4

Sledgehammer execution of Russian mercenary who defected to Ukraine shown on video

Russian soldiers march in Almaty, Kazakhstan, January 13, 2022
5

Why do men touch their crotches so much?

Working from bed - a man works from home with a laptop in bed.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by