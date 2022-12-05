The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
Could Iran build a few ‘crude’ nukes in 6 months? – report

A new think tank report details how to deter Tehran from making the move to build a few crudely made nuclear weapons.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Published: DECEMBER 5, 2022 15:47
An Iranian missile is displayed during a rally marking the annual Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan in Tehran, Iran April 29, 2022.
An Iranian missile is displayed during a rally marking the annual Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan in Tehran, Iran April 29, 2022.
(photo credit: MAJID ASGARIPOUR/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY) VIA REUTERS)

A new think tank report, obtained first by The Jerusalem Post, warns of the possibility of Iran launching an accelerated effort to achieve a few “crude” nuclear weapons in only six months.

According to Monday’s report by Institute for Science and International Security president David Albright, even though top Israeli officials just recently told the Post that the Islamic Republic’s weapons group is two years away from being able to deliver a nuclear warhead via ballistic missile, there could be a much more pressing threat.

Although in popular discussions, this option is often referred to as a “dirty” or “suitcase nuclear bomb,” the truth is much more complex – but still quite threatening.

What is a "dirty" nuclear bomb?

The extra nuance is that no nuclear device, no matter how small, really fits into a suitcase or could be carried around by a single person.

Experts concerned about a more improvised or crude nuclear bomb tend to discuss it being delivered by some other kind of vehicle, such as a truck.

Nuclear bomb explosion (credit: PUBLIC DOMAIN)

The explosive power of such a nuclear weapon would be much less than a full-fledged one delivered on a ballistic missile, but could still be devastating.

The idea is that by avoiding having to solve all of the challenges associated with measuring, miniaturizing and detonating a nuclear warhead via a ballistic missile, a smaller number of tasks could be solved in about six months.

Most of them would relate more to bringing together all of the myriad components needed to build the actual bomb, some of which the ayatollahs have concealed in disparate locations across Iran dating back to 2003. Crossing at least a crude nuclear device threshold could also involve performing an underground test, to make sure the device would not be a dud.

ONE GOAL of Albright’s latest report is to inhibit or deter Iran from this final decision to build nuclear weapons, taking into account how far along it already is.

As of recent IAEA reports, the Islamic Republic already possesses a mix of 60% and 20% enriched uranium sufficient to build around four nuclear bombs within a period of several months – if it moved forward in a “crash course” rapid manner.

First, the report dissects how Tehran would most likely go about accelerating the process to finish things off.

Although some analysts present Iran’s choice as binary – go after a full-fledged nuclear missile, which takes two years, or drop that effort and pursue just an accelerated “crude” device approach – Albright says the ayatollahs could easily move forward on parallel tracks at the same time.

 “A frequently propagated red herring is that if Iran’s leadership has not decided to build nuclear weapons [and that] it does not have a nuclear weapons program – as if only a directive to build them or the act of building them qualifies. However, for a country like Iran, a simplistic binary model does not suffice,” the report says.

“Similarly, this type of categorization did not apply to Taiwan in the 1980s, when it had a program of being ready to build nuclear weapons on short order, if requested by the regime’s leadership. Taiwan had not made a decision to actually build nuclear weapons, nor had it shown any intention to build them, but it wanted to be ready to do so quickly in case a Chinese invasion was imminent,” says the report.

In that case, the US showed the resolve to take dramatic and secret steps to not only shut it down, but to insist that Taiwan dismantle much of its associated infrastructure, including a research reactor, a secret plutonium separation plant, and an extensive secret nuclear weapons simulation and high explosive testing program.   

Further, as a lesson for the Iran case, the report notes that “Taiwan had given the unfinished secret plutonium separation project a civilian cover story, and the research reactor was under International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspections. Nonetheless, the US government was determined to block Taiwan’s pathway to a nuclear weapon once and for all.”

Likewise, the report says that Iran currently “does not appear to have a program focused on the actual building of nuclear weapons. But it does appear to have a program to be prepared to make nuclear weapons and to do so on short order based on covert and overt activities and facilities.” 

IN ESSENCE, the report warns that, “Rather than a traditional nuclear weapons program, Iran threatens the region and the world with a program ready to produce nuclear weapons ‘on-demand.’”

Albright writes that “This type of program serves the Iranian regime’s interests. While Iran increasingly is viewed as a nuclear power, it has so far been able to avoid harsh international and regional penalties… Given its existing capabilities, this approach also permits Iran to minimize the need for secret nuclear weapon development activities, which if discovered, could catalyze more dangerous threats against the regime.”    

Next, the report gives concrete recommendations to dissuade the Islamic Republic from a decision to go after a nuclear device of any kind beyond where it already stands.

Albright discusses a jump in intelligence collection to be able to detect any new decisions as well as a variety of pressures, including diplomatic threats to snap back global sanctions to pull Iran in line.

But crucially, the report also states that, “Iran needs to be made fully aware that building nuclear weapons will require drastic and serious actions by the international community, including military action.

“The threat of military force weakened after the negotiation of the JCPOA in 2015. Iran grew to perceive the United States as reluctant to use force and Israel as fearful and unable to launch an effective attack,” says the report.

“This tendency is being reversed, but not quickly enough,” it says. “The Western powers should get serious about offensive military options to destroy Iran’s nuclear facilities if Iran moves to build nuclear weapons, diverts nuclear material, or withdraws from the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty.”

More specifically, Albright emphasizes, “A useful first step is President [Joe] Biden’s declaration that military force could be used as a last resort to stop Iran building nuclear weapons; the United States and Israel’s recent drill simulating a strike on Iran is also important.”

Moreover, he says that “US military cooperation with Israel should continue to be bolstered, ensuring Israel can decisively strike Iran’s nuclear sites on short notice if there are signs of Iran moving to build nuclear weapons, including the ability of delivering a second strike if Iran reconstitutes those activities.”   



Tags IAEA Iran iran nuclear nuclear bomb
