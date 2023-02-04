Iran runs series on state TV featuring Holocaust deniers, antisemites

The Iranian regime-controlled Channel 4 ran a series of broadcasts with British and American Holocaust deniers in January shortly before International Holocaust Remembrance Day on January 27.

British Holocaust denier Nicholas Kollerstrom told the Iranian regime outlet it is time to put the "nightmare hallucination narrative" of the Holocaust "to bed," and that the aim of "this holo-hoax tale" was to crush Germany's spirit, according to a translation by The Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI).

Kollerstromsaid continued in his rant denying the Holocaust that the “Endlosung der Judenfrage [the Final Solution to the Jewish Question]” was Germany not wanting "Jews controlling their media, newspapers, justice, politics. They wanted that Jewish influence removed, so this was the policy.”

Anti-Iran group director: Iranian system showcasing antisemitism

Jason Brodsky, the policy director for the US-based United Against Nuclear Iran, told The Jerusalem Post that “it is sadly true to form. The Iranian system is showcasing its antisemitism. The Islamic Republic was birthed in antisemitism and this is just its latest manifestation. Kayhan last year published a guest column praising Hitler, so this year's selection fits into that framework. “

Kayhan newspaper is the principal mouthpiece for Ali Khamenei, the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (credit: KHAMENEI.IR)

Brodsky added that “it starts at the top with Iran's supreme leader citing Holocaust deniers like Roger Garaudy. Providing this platform to such figures is contributing to the spread of anti-Semitism around the world and Tehran should be ostracized, marginalized, and punished for it. It shouldn't be courted with more engagement.”

MEMRI wrote that the show's introduction in Farsi says "the host is Arash Darya-Bandari. He is an author, translator and researcher in the field of philosophy, and, like his father Najaf Darya-Bandari, dedicated most of his professional life to translation work. He is a graduate of the University of Berkley [sic] and has spent many years as an academic in Western universities."

MEMRI reported that “Arash Darya-Bandari is also known as Blake Archer Williams. According to online sources, Williams grew up in the US in a Christian Iranian immigrant family, studied Islamic history at the University of California at Berkeley, converted to Shia Islam, and later emigrated to Iran.”

British Holocaust denier Bishop Richard Nelson Williamson told Darya-Bandari that the Holocaust was non-existent. "The myth of the Holocaust — it is a myth, “ the Bishop stressed.

Holocaust denier: Hollywood responsible for recognition in US

American Holocaust denier Ron Unz told the Iranian regime outlet "The large-scale introduction of the Holocaust into American public life probably occurred through the graces of Hollywood. In other words, Hollywood is overwhelmingly Jewish-dominated. Most of the leading directors are Jewish. The film studios are generally either owned, dominated, or established by Jewish people, and they all believed in the Holocaust.”

Unz denied six million Jews were murdered by Nazi Germany, declaring "A couple of hundred thousand Jews died in the concentration camps.”

Unz added that "Billions of dollars, tens of billions of dollars, have been paid out to the alleged 'survivors of the Holocaust' or the State of Israel. You have tremendous vested interests now who are tremendously committed to supporting this notion, even if it does not have much basis in reality."

American writer E. Michael Jones told Channel 4 "The Holocaust narrative is the fundamental myth of the American empire.” He claimed that "The shower narrative and the Zyklon B disinfecting the clothing narrative got conflated to basically the showerheads have gas coming out. These Jews had never seen a shower. They didn't know what it was.”

Jones said the extermination camps in Auschwitz “had a swimming pool. They had all sorts of things that tried to make life better so that these workers would be more productive. Auschwitz was a camp where people were made to work."

In Jones’s antisemitic diatribe against Jews and Israel, he said “The money rules the government, and the money is controlled by Jews and they are the ones who determine the basic policies of the United States of America and that's why we're at war with Iran. This is not in the interest of the American people; this is in the interest of Israel."

Israel 'pushed US into tragic, destructive wars'

American activist Alison Weir told the antisemitic and anti-Ameircan channel 4 that "One of the worst things that Israel-partisans have done, I feel, is pushing the US into these massively tragic, destructive wars on behalf of Israel, as part of its control of the region. She added that Israel “embedded Zionists in the Pentagon and the US government [to] push the US to attack Iraq.”

Weir said, "the sad fact is that the Jewish establishment in the United States supports Israel, and is pushing the wars against Iraq and Iran."

Israel’s government at the time under Prime Minister Ariel Sharon warned the Bush administration about invading Iraq, according to Israeli media.

Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Iran’s regime is the worst state-sponsor of antisemitism. The Islamic regime in Tehran is the top state sponsor of antisemitism and Holocaust denial, Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt said during a congressional hearing in 2020.

Germany’s Federal Commissioner tasked with combating antisemitism, Felix Klein, has refused to criticize the Islamic Republic of Iran’s genocidal antisemitism and Holocaust denial. Pompeo slammed Germany in 2020 for failing to confront Tehran’s terrorism and antisemitism.

The prominent German-Iranian dissident and spokesman for the Iran Green party in exile, Kazem Moussavi lambasted the allegedly antisemitic German official Michael Blume in February, who he said “ abandoned the people in Iran and Israel in the fight against antisemitism.”

Blume is supposed to fight Iranian regime antisemitism in the state of Baden-Württemberg but has lashed out at Iranian dissidents on Twitter who fight Tehran’s hatred of the Jewish state.

Muslim-American academic Dr. Kevin Barret mirrored the other guests on Channel 4 with respect to stoking anti-American and antisemitic conspiratorial theories. He told Channel 4 "Israel was likely very involved in murdering the Kennedys, in blowing up the twin towers on 9/11, in order to trick the US into a war that would kill millions and really harm US interests by destroying Israel's enemies."