Iran does not have a nuclear weapon yet - IDF intelligence chief

As the Islamic Republic advances in its quest for nukes, military intel chief Aharon Haliva said the IDF is remaining "ready at all times."

By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Published: MAY 22, 2023 19:38
IDF Military Intelligence commander Aharon Haliva at a conference of the Gazit Institute in Tel Aviv, November 4, 2022 (photo credit: Gideon Markowicz/Flash90)
IDF Military Intelligence commander Aharon Haliva at a conference of the Gazit Institute in Tel Aviv, November 4, 2022
(photo credit: Gideon Markowicz/Flash90)

The IDF's Military Intelligence Directorate chief Aharon Haliva said on Monday that Iran has not yet decided to break out to a nuclear weapon on either the uranium enrichment or weapons group fronts.

At the same time, Haliva said that the Islamic Republic is advancing on both fronts and the IDF is remaining "ready at all times for [Iran Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali] Khamenei or his successor to make that decision," and to prevent Tehran from obtaining a functional nuclear weapon.

Next, the IDF intelligence chief said that "Iran is the true top threat to Israel, but the conflict between Israel and Iran is direct. It is not just isolated on the nuclear issue or just the precision missiles issue, or the proxies issue, or with Hezbollah."

"Iran is the true top threat to Israel, but the conflict between Israel and Iran is direct"

IDF Military Intelligence Directorate chief Aharon Haliva

IDF intel chief: Iran is targeting Israel on multiple fronts

Rather, The Islamic Republic is trying to go after Jerusalem in a comprehensive way on multiple fronts simultaneously.

AN IRANIAN FLAG is pictured near in a missile during a military drill, with the participation of Iran’s air defense units in October. (West Asia News Agency/Reuters) (credit: WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY/REUTERS)AN IRANIAN FLAG is pictured near in a missile during a military drill, with the participation of Iran’s air defense units in October. (West Asia News Agency/Reuters) (credit: WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY/REUTERS)

On one side, he said that the Palestinians have their own reasons for fighting Israel. At the same time, he said that Iranian funds and weapons encourage the Palestinians to fight and make fighting more doable.

Interestingly, Haliva said that Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah now views his group's bombing attack near Megiddo as a mistake because he realizes that it could have led to a much bigger war.

The intelligence chief said that despite Iran's progress with the Saudis and others and Syria's progress in returning to the Arab League, that there remain regional opportunities for Israel.

He said that "there are still new opportunities" for Israel to forge additional normalization deals to strengthen Israel's position versus Iran.

Moreover, he said that Iran's mistake in helping Russia against Ukraine turned the West against it far more than the Iranian nuclear issue ever has.

The IDF intelligence chief also said that his cooperation with Mossad and the Shin Bet has hit new highs.



