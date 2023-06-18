Iran claims major boost in oil and dairy products - analysis

Iranian pro-government media claimed over the weekend that its crude oil exports exceeded 1.5 million barrels per day (bpd) in May. The country claims this is the highest monthly export rate since 2018.

In addition, Iranian media claimed last week that the country is excelling in exports of wheat, of which it produced some 13 million tons last year. “Iran's average wheat production in 2019 to 2021 was equal to 12.9 million tons,” Fars News said.

The oil export is important and Iran uses it as an example of how it has evaded US pressure and sanctions.

Iran boosts oil exports despite US sanctions

Iran’s president recently traveled to South America. Tasnim News says “Iran’s crude exports and oil output have hit new highs in 2023 despite US sanctions, according to consultants, shipping data, and a source familiar with the matter.”

Iran is very proud of how its exports have been going over the years. It brags that despite the US leaving the Iran deal and trying to use sanctions against Iran’s oil exports, Iran is ostensibly flourishing. Iran claims it can produce more than 3 million barrels per day. Iran continues to boost production and exports it claims.

A gas flare on an oil production platform in the Soroush oil fields is seen alongside an Iranian flag in the Persian Gulf, Iran, July 25, 2005 (credit: RAHEB HOMAVANDI/REUTERS)

Iran exports a number of other items throughout Asia, its media says. It produces sheep for export as well as barley and dairy products. Iran claims that it accounts for 17% of the dairy product export in Asia.

Iran’s claims of oil product exports reaching a record high this month clearly indicate that Iran believes its economy is not being harmed by sanctions. It recently hosted the Saudis, had discussions with France and various other European countries, is trying to get a new Iran deal and has held high-level meetings in South America.