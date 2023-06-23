Young woman killed trying to escape taxi in Iran – Iranian media

A young woman, whose name and age were not disclosed, was reportedly killed in May after trying to escape a taxi in Iran, according to a report from Iran’s Tasnim News Agency’s reports from June.

The young woman’s death was reported as suspicious by hospital staff and is now being investigated by the fourth branch of the Criminal Affairs Prosecutor’s office under the orders of Judge Vahid Naseri.

The police examined the woman’s body and found numerous injuries. Believing the circumstances to be suspicious, the police reported reviewed CCTV footage of the road that the woman had been recovered from.

The woman's escape from the taxi

In the CCTV footage, the police reportedly saw the woman attempting to leave the moving taxi but being trapped by locked doors. Upon realizing the door was locked, she allegedly climbed next to the driver and threw herself from the front passenger window onto the asphalt. The report indicated that the taxi driver continued driving.

It has not yet been made clear why the woman escaped the taxi.

Iranian police are still trying to identify the taxi driver and Tasnim reported that Judge Naseri has ordered that he be arrested.