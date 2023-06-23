The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East Iran News

Young woman killed trying to escape taxi in Iran – Iranian media

After discovering her back passenger door was locked, the woman climbed into the front passenger seat and jumped out of the window of the moving taxi.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 23, 2023 04:03
Iran's riot police forces stand on a street amid the implementation of the new hijab surveillance in Tehran, Iran, April 15, 2023. (photo credit: MAJID ASGARIPOUR/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY) VIA REUTERS)
Iran's riot police forces stand on a street amid the implementation of the new hijab surveillance in Tehran, Iran, April 15, 2023.
(photo credit: MAJID ASGARIPOUR/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY) VIA REUTERS)

A young woman, whose name and age were not disclosed, was reportedly killed in May after trying to escape a taxi in Iran, according to a report from Iran’s Tasnim News Agency’s reports from June.

The young woman’s death was reported as suspicious by hospital staff and is now being investigated by the fourth branch of the Criminal Affairs Prosecutor’s office under the orders of Judge Vahid Naseri.

The police examined the woman’s body and found numerous injuries. Believing the circumstances to be suspicious, the police reported reviewed CCTV footage of the road that the woman had been recovered from. 

A member of the medical team wears a protective face mask, following the coronavirus outbreak, as he sprays disinfectant liquid to sanitise a taxi station in Tehran, Iran March 05, 2020 (credit: WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY)/NAZANIN TABATABAEE VIA REUTERS)A member of the medical team wears a protective face mask, following the coronavirus outbreak, as he sprays disinfectant liquid to sanitise a taxi station in Tehran, Iran March 05, 2020 (credit: WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY)/NAZANIN TABATABAEE VIA REUTERS)

The woman's escape from the taxi

In the CCTV footage, the police reportedly saw the woman attempting to leave the moving taxi but being trapped by locked doors. Upon realizing the door was locked, she allegedly climbed next to the driver and threw herself from the front passenger window onto the asphalt. The report indicated that the taxi driver continued driving.

It has not yet been made clear why the woman escaped the taxi.

Iranian police are still trying to identify the taxi driver and Tasnim reported that Judge Naseri has ordered that he be arrested. 



Tags women Iran News news iran Femicide iranian women
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Saudi Arabia, China undermine US influence in Middle East - analysis

CHINESE PRESIDENT Xi Jinping meets with then-Saudi deputy crown prince Mohammed bin Salman during the G20 Summit in Zhejiang province, China, in 2016.
2

Biden admin. won't acknowledge Iran deal explicitly to skirt Congress - analysis

Atomic symbol and USA and Iranian flags are seen in this illustration taken, September 8, 2022.
3

Pumping groundwater has caused the Earth's rotation to shift - study

The Earth is seen rotating in space (Illustrative).
4

Four dead in West Bank shooting attack, Hamas claims responsibility
5

Israel plans first-ever sale of flagship Merkava tank to European country

Tank crews from the Seventh Brigade's 75th Battalion train with their new Merkava Mk. 4 tanks
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by