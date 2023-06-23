US said it won't topple Iran's Islamic regime, top IRGC official claims

The United States will not attempt a change of regime in Iran, Islamic Revolutionary Guards official Hossein Taeb claimed on Friday, as per Iranian media.

Taeb, an advisor of the IRGC chief commander Hossein Salami, claimed that Washington sent the message through Iraq, Qatar and Oman, nations that Iranian diplomats and leaders have been reaching out to in recent weeks.

"Friends and foes have understood that they need to interact with the Islamic Republic," Taeb was quoted by London-based opposition media Iran International as saying. The US is not looking to overthrow the regime, "so let's negotiate and reach an understanding," he reportedly added.

Taeb is an Iranian cleric and former head of the IRGC's intelligence organization.

Hossein Taeb seen on March 23, 2015 (credit: VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)

United States determined to reach informal nuclear deal with Iran

As per previous Jerusalem Post reports, Washington is determined to reach an informal deal to stop Iran from advancing toward a nuclear breakout.

Earlier this week, Iran met in Qatar with European Union mediator Enrique Mora as part of efforts to revive its 2015 nuclear pact with world powers, as Tehran and Washington seek to cool tensions with a mutual "understanding" to help end the deadlock.

Having failed to revive the deal in indirect talks that have stalled since September, Iranian and Western officials have met repeatedly in recent weeks to sketch out steps that could curb Iran's fast-advancing nuclear work, free some US and European detainees held in Iran and unfreeze some Iranian assets abroad.

