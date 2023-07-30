The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Iran’s Raisi demands return of $7 billion in frozen assets from S. Korea

South Korean banks are holding onto $7 billion Iran says it is owed for the sale of oil products, according to the Mehr News Agency. 

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 30, 2023 12:57
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi looks on during a TV interview, in Tehran, Iran June 20, 2023. (photo credit: IRAN'S PRESIDENCY/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY)/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi looks on during a TV interview, in Tehran, Iran June 20, 2023.
(photo credit: IRAN'S PRESIDENCY/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY)/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

A sum of $7 billion in revenue from the sale of petrochemical and oil products is being withheld from the Islamic Republic of Iran between two South Korean banks, Iranian state-run Mehr News Agency reported on Saturday.

In a letter penned to the speaker of the Iranian parliament, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi addressed the financial dispute over South Korea’s holding of Iranian funds.

The Iranian funds have been frozen in North Korea for some time. In late May, Mehr reported that the US was leading a joint effort with South Korea to unfreeze the funds. 

At the time, Mehr cited Korean claims that the release of the Iranian money come under the condition that said money would be used for “public purposes.” It further quoted a South Korean government official as saying, “If all goes to plan, we expect our strained relationship with Iran to improve significantly.” 

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi meets Palestinian group Hamas' top leader, Ismail Haniyeh, in Tehran, Iran June 20, 2023. (credit: Iran’s Presidency/West Asia News Agency/Reuters) Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi meets Palestinian group Hamas' top leader, Ismail Haniyeh, in Tehran, Iran June 20, 2023. (credit: Iran’s Presidency/West Asia News Agency/Reuters)

Additionally, a week later, in June, Mehr reported that the decision to release the $7 billion had been made. Nevertheless, citing “some disruptions,” the Iranian news organization notes this has yet to occur and that the money is still being held due to sanctions on the Persian state.

Iran's ties to terror organizations

Iran, which has been dubbed the world’s number one state-sponsor of terror, faces sanctions from many nations around the world. Additionally, its primary military branch, the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) has been listed on the US State Department’s list of terror organizations since 2019.

Indeed, Iran funds numerous militant Islamist organizations, including Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad, and Hezbollah, which all actively engage in terror activity against the State of Israel.

Seth J. Frantzman contributed to this report.



