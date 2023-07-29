The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Iranian actress arrested for wishing Netanyahu speedy recovery

The actress also reportedly posted Instagram stories criticizing the Iranian government for calling for the destruction of Israel.

By TZVI JOFFRE
Published: JULY 29, 2023 23:52
Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a vote on the reasonableness bill at the assembly hall of the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem on July 24, 2023. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a vote on the reasonableness bill at the assembly hall of the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem on July 24, 2023.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Iranian actress Shohreh Ghamar was arrested after writing that she was praying for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's health in an Instagram story, Iranian media reported on Friday.

Ghamar was arrested on suspicion of "publishing offensive content and unsubstantiated claims," according to Mizan, a news agency associated with Iran's judiciary.

The Iranian Fars News Agency shared screenshots of Instagram stories it said were posted by the actress, including one with a photo of Netanyahu with the text "I prayed a lot for your health." The story was posted after the prime minister was hospitalized to have a pacemaker implanted.

Additional screenshots of stories reportedly posted by Ghamar were shared on Iranian social media, including one in which she criticized government officials for threatening to destroy Iran. Fars News Agency additionally claimed that Ghamar called for protests.

A view of the entrance of Evin prison in Tehran, Iran October 17, 2022 (credit: MAJID ASGARIPOUR/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY) VIA REUTERS) A view of the entrance of Evin prison in Tehran, Iran October 17, 2022 (credit: MAJID ASGARIPOUR/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY) VIA REUTERS)

Ghamar supported Iranian president in campaign ad

A video of Ghamar starring in a promotional video for Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi's campaign was shared on social media as well, after her arrest. According to Radio Farda, Ghamar also expressed support for the execution of a death sentence against three protesters who took part in protests in 2018.



