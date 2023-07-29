Iranian actress arrested for wishing Netanyahu speedy recovery

Iranian actress Shohreh Ghamar was arrested after writing that she was praying for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's health in an Instagram story, Iranian media reported on Friday.

Ghamar was arrested on suspicion of "publishing offensive content and unsubstantiated claims," according to Mizan, a news agency associated with Iran's judiciary.

The Iranian Fars News Agency shared screenshots of Instagram stories it said were posted by the actress, including one with a photo of Netanyahu with the text "I prayed a lot for your health." The story was posted after the prime minister was hospitalized to have a pacemaker implanted.

Additional screenshots of stories reportedly posted by Ghamar were shared on Iranian social media, including one in which she criticized government officials for threatening to destroy Iran. Fars News Agency additionally claimed that Ghamar called for protests.

A view of the entrance of Evin prison in Tehran, Iran October 17, 2022 (credit: MAJID ASGARIPOUR/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY) VIA REUTERS)

Ghamar supported Iranian president in campaign ad

A video of Ghamar starring in a promotional video for Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi's campaign was shared on social media as well, after her arrest. According to Radio Farda, Ghamar also expressed support for the execution of a death sentence against three protesters who took part in protests in 2018.