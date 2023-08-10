Iranian regime change 'may be doable' when Ayatollah Khamenei dies

Former US national security adviser John Bolton said on Thursday that when the elderly Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei dies, that will be a key moment when the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps will be vulnerable, and a democratic transition more plausible.

Speaking at a Jerusalem Center for Public Affairs webinar on “Supporting Iran's Quest for Democracy and the Urgency of Europe Proscribing Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC),” Bolton noted that Khamenei is 84 and has been sick many times and that the Islamic Republic has no real clear path for the transition of power.

This meant, said Bolton, that pressure on the IRGC leading to that moment and in that moment could strike it at its weakest time.

Conversely, he warned that if the IRGC was not under pressure, it could also become an even more powerful and decisive force in Iran at that transition moment.

How do Israel, US push for UK, EU to sanction IRGC?

A big part of what Bolton and others at the conference discussed was ideologically and tactically pressing for the UK and EU to already now sanction the entire IRGC.

Members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) attend an IRGC ground forces military drill in the Aras area, East Azerbaijan province, Iran, October 17, 2022. (credit: IRGC/WANA/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

In May, the EU designated five senior IRGC officials and two entities for human rights sanctions in its eighth package of such Iran-related sanctions, but both the EU and the UK have resisted sanctioning the entire apparatus.

Top EU officials opposing a blanket sanctions regime on the IRGC have taken the position alternately that the IRGC is a state military and state militaries cannot or should not be sanctioned, or that such a blanket sanctioning could only occur after a court ruling.

Intelligence Minister Gila Gamliel also spoke at the webinar, saying, “We urge our friends in the UK and EU to take a stand for moral clarity and to outlaw” all of the IRGC.

“We urge our friends in the UK and EU to take a stand for moral clarity and to outlaw [the IRGC]." Intelligence Minister IRGC

She said that the UK and EU must “immediately proscribe the IRGC as an arm of terror which holds the Iranian people hostage to terror and torture,” and keep Iranians from “freedom and democracy for the Iran of tomorrow.”

“Proscribe today, but prepare for tomorrow,” because bringing Iran to democratic rule “is doable.”

The intelligence minister stated that the regime, “Oppresses 88 million people, exports terror, subversion, and assassination across the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South America.”

More specifically, she recalled that the IRGC attempted 15 assassinations since 2022 and targeted the UK and Italian governments to lead the way to “go beyond tough sanctions to proscribe the IRGC in its entirety.”

Bolton advised that even during the Trump administration in the US there were strenuous objections within the US government bureaucratic levels against declaring the entire IRGC a terror group for sanctions purposes.

He rattled off a list of objections that he said the bureaucratic level made and went into detail about how he responded and worked to out-maneuver them.

The JCPA said, “Growing numbers of Western nations are joining calls to ban Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, which trains its terrorist proxies and carries out attacks around the world.”

“Iran’s providing kamikaze drones to Russia to use against Ukraine has been a tailwind for recent efforts to proscribe the group, something Israel has long pushed the world community to do,” it continued.

A JCPA statement concluded, “This month alone, legislators in Ukraine, Canada, and Italy called to declare the IRGC a terrorist group, and earlier this year, Lithuania and the European Parliament did the same.”

Multiple senior Iranian opposition figures and diplomats also presented at the conference.