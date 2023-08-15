The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East Iran News

US resident in Iran jail to begin hunger strike

Shahab Dalili, 60, a shipping captain who had emigrated to the United States after retiring, was detained in Tehran in April 2016 during a visit for his father's funeral.

By REUTERS
Published: AUGUST 15, 2023 02:51
The bars of a prison cell. (photo credit: PXFUEL)
The bars of a prison cell.
(photo credit: PXFUEL)

A US permanent resident detained in Iran since 2016 has begun a hunger strike in protest of his exclusion from last week's deal between Washington and Tehran that could eventually result in the release of five Americans jailed in Iran, his son said on Monday.

Shahab Dalili, 60, a shipping captain who had emigrated to the United States after retiring, was detained in Tehran in April 2016 during a visit for his father's funeral.

He was charged with aiding and abetting a foreign country and was handed a 10-year prison sentence that he is serving in Iran's Evin prison which holds many political prisoners.

Under a complicated agreement whose implementation will likely take weeks, Iran may free five detained US citizens in return for $6 billion of Iranian funds in South Korea being unfrozen. Washington would also release several jailed Iranians.

As the first step of the deal, Iran last week allowed four detained US citizens to move into house arrest from Tehran's Evin prison, a lawyer for one said. A fifth was already under home confinement.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaks during the 33rd anniversary of the death of the leader of Iran's 1979 Islamic revolution, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, at Khomeini's shrine in southern Tehran, Iran June 4, 2022. (credit: OFFICE OF THE IRANIAN SUPREME LEADER/WANA (WEST ASIAN NEWS AGENCY)/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS) Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaks during the 33rd anniversary of the death of the leader of Iran's 1979 Islamic revolution, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, at Khomeini's shrine in southern Tehran, Iran June 4, 2022. (credit: OFFICE OF THE IRANIAN SUPREME LEADER/WANA (WEST ASIAN NEWS AGENCY)/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

Dalili's son speaks out about his father's plight

"The deal is being done and he's not part of it. That was very heartbreaking," Dalili's son, Darian, said in a brief telephone interview. He added that he himself also began a hunger strike to raise awareness about his father.

"He feels betrayed. He is demoralized. He believes that the US would bring back anyone that they want to bring back," Darian said.

Pressed by reporters at the State Department daily briefing, deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel did not give a clear reason why Dalili was not part of the deal but said he has not yet been declared "wrongfully detained."

The legal determination is made by the State Department and effectively means that the US government views the charges levied against the individual as politically motivated and false.

The determination allows the US State Department to dedicate more resources to the case, assigns the responsibility to a special presidential envoy, and raises the prominence of the issue.

Patel also did not say why Dalili was not categorized as wrongfully detained. Dalili's son Darian told Reuters that he received a phone call on Friday from the Department's acting special envoy for Iran, Abram Paley.

"I asked why haven't the (wrongfully detained) designation happened yet and he wasn't able to provide an answer," Darian said.

The State Department declined to comment specifically on Paley's phone call with Dalili's son but Patel earlier said the United States "regularly and actively review individual cases for indications and indicators of possible wrongful detention."



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Large Israeli snake dies after trying to eat a porcupine

A snake and porcupine both die after the snake's failed attempt to eat the porcupine.
2

Could walking extend your lifespan? - study

WALKING IN central Jerusalem: It doesn’t cost any money to go out for a walk everyday.
3

What did divers discover in Belize's Great Blue Hole?

The Great Blue Hole off the coast of Belize.
4

Israeli model accompanying Travis Scott kicked out of Egypt hotel

View of the Great Pyramids of Giza during the fourth annual Pyramids Half Marathon named "Race Through History" in 2022, in Giza, Egypt December 10, 2022.
5

Rabbi Thau calls on followers to 'wage war’ on Israel's LGBT community

Rabbi Zvi Thau attends the "Yeshivot March" to call for the strengthening of Jewish identity in the State of Israel against the Conversion Law and Kashrut Law on January 30, 2022 in Jerusalem.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by