The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Advisor Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East Iran News

Iranian professors who supported protesters fired ahead of Mahsa Amini anniversary

Professors who supported student protesters have been suspended or fired as Iranian authorities crack down on activists.

By TZVI JOFFRE
Published: AUGUST 27, 2023 01:36
Students protest against the suspension of students at Alzahra University in Tehran. October, 2022. (photo credit: 1500tasvir)
Students protest against the suspension of students at Alzahra University in Tehran. October, 2022.
(photo credit: 1500tasvir)

A number of Iranian professors who expressed support for protesting students during the demonstrations which swept Iran after the killing of Mahsa Amini last year have been fired or suspended in the weeks leading up to the anniversary of Amini's death, according to reports by student unions and opposition-affiliated media.

On Saturday, a Telegram channel reportedly affiliated with student unions across Iran stated that two professors from the Allameh Tabataba'i University in Tehran, Dr. Hamideh Khademi and Dr. Amina Ali, were informed that their contract had been cancelled over the phone. The two professors supported protesting students during the protests last year, according to the union.

A Telegram channel reportedly affiliated with a student union at the University of Tehran stated that at least seven professors had their courses removed from course listings without any warning.

According to the student union, the professors in question had been reprimanded before by the recruitment and selection board of the university and were critics of Abdolreza Seif, the head of Faculty of Literature and Humanities and an advisor to the dean of Tehran University.

Additionally on Saturday, Dr. Ali Sharifi Zarchi, a professor at Sharif University of Technology, announced in a post on the X platform that he had been dismissed from his position at the university.

Iranians protest, holding signs with slogans such as ''women, life, freedom'' and'' ''I swear by the good blood of Iran it will be free.'' December 2022 (credit: 1500tasvir) Iranians protest, holding signs with slogans such as ''women, life, freedom'' and'' ''I swear by the good blood of Iran it will be free.'' December 2022 (credit: 1500tasvir)

While Dr. Saeed Behzadipour, told the Iranian IRNA news agency, that Zarchi had not submitted the proper paperwork to have his contract extended despite repeated reminders from the university, Zarchi published a screenshot of the university's online platform showing that he had submitted the needed paperwork multiple times and the university had neglected to check the requests.

On Friday, Zarchu stated as well that Dr. Dariush Rahmanian, a history associate professor at the University of Tehran, had been suspended and his lessons had been removed from the course schedule for the upcoming semester. "Putting pressure on professors and students is a black stain on the proud history of Tehran University and it must be stopped," wrote Zarchi.

Earlier this month, the student union reported that Dr. Azin Movahed, an associate professor in the university's College of Fine Arts, was suspended from teaching due to the support he expressed for protesting students during the Mahsa Amini protests.

"The university authorities have made the most of the opportunity of the absence of students in the university and purged concerned professors in the summer so that just as they empty the university of protesting students, they also empty the university of professors who did not remain silent against the oppression and were with the students.

Iranian authorities intensifying crackdown on activists ahead of Mahsa Amini anniversary

Iranian authorities have reportedly intensified their crackdown on civil rights activists and family and friends of protesters who were arrested or killed in the protests which swept Iran after Amini was killed by Tehran "morality police" last September.

Amini’s death in September 2022 sparked nationwide protests often referred to as the "Women, Life, Freedom" protests that swept across Iran for months, only declining in January. Protests have periodically renewed in several locations in the months since then.

University campuses were some of the main hotspots in the protests, with footage from Iran often showing large protests and heavy clashes with police at university campuses. One particularly harsh crackdown was reported at Sharif University in October, as students were reportedly trapped on campus as security forces fired at them.

The recent wave of dismissals of professors in universities across Iran has also been linked by some to efforts by Iranian officials to install educators aligned with the government and more hardline ideals.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

US Navy destroyer to be fitted with hypersonic missiles

The USS Zumwalt.
2

Christian exodus from Israel? Ministry aims to solve visa crisis

ICEJ's Jerusalem March.
3

Ukraine warns Israel: Maltreatment of refugees will cost you Uman

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy holds a press conference during a NATO leaders summit in Vilnius, Lithuania July 12, 2023.
4

Archaeologists uncover 3,800-year-old vaulted passageway in Jezreel Valley

Aerial view showing stone-covered plaza scheduled for future excavation to access the passageway with the corbelled vault, Tel Shimron.
5

US must reduce aid given to Israel, Republican candidate Ramaswamy says

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy speaks at the Republican Party of Iowa's Lincoln Day Dinner in Des Moines, Iowa, U.S., July 28, 2023.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
חדשות מעריב
לוח חגים ומועדים 2023
זמני כניסת שבת
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by