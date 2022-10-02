Iranian forces shoot at protesting students, lay siege to university

Iranian security forces laid siege to Sharif University in Tehran on Sunday night, trapping protesting students inside and shooting at them, as demonstrations across Iran following the death of Mahsa Amini continued, according to footage and reports shared on social media.

Oct 2—Tehran, #Iran Security forces attacked students Sharif University of Technology and students are defending themselves, according to activists.#IranRevolution #MahsaAmini#مهسا_امینی pic.twitter.com/aK6MDn7fy0 — Heshmat Alavi (@HeshmatAlavi) October 2, 2022

Earlier on Sunday morning, a video was shared showing students at the university chanting slogans using curse words against Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Later in the afternoon and evening, reports were shared online that security forces had blocked the entrances and exits to the campus and begun cracking down on the students, shooting at them and firing tear gas towards them.

فوریصدای تیراندازی، ورودی شمالی دانشگاه شریفاز وضعیت دانشجوهای بازداشتی تو پارکینگ خبری نیست؛ مردم جمع شدن جلوی در اصلی#مهسا_امینی pic.twitter.com/YQQ5IpPZUA — Pouria Zeraati (@pouriazeraati) October 2, 2022

One video from the scene showed students running away from security forces in a parking garage at the university. A number of other videos showed security forces firing large number of bullets towards students on the campus.

PROTESTS BREAK out in Tehran over the death of Mahsa Amini. (credit: WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY/REUTERS)

Amid the clashes, Iranian Science Minister Mohammad Ali Zolfigol arrived at the university and spoke with students, according to Iranian state media. The minister reportedly succeeded in allowing some of the students to leave the campus, but some students were still locked in the university as of Sunday night.

Later reports indicated that students were being moved to the dorms at the university in vans. Shortly afterwards, Iranian forces reportedly began firing towards the dormitories.

As reports of the situation at the university spread in the evening, civilians in Tehran were seen heading to the university in crowds, with videos reportedly showing heavy traffic headed towards the campus and crowds gathering in front of the campus.

Iranian protesters expressed concerns that security forces could repeat the massacres which took place during the Iran student protests in 1999.

Protests continue across Iran

Protests were also reported both inside and outside of universities in Tehran, Islamshahr, Mashhad, Sanandaj and Kermanshah, among other locations. Shop owners in multiple cities closed their businesses in solidarity with the protests.

In Tehran, protesters reportedly tore down street signs for "Palestine St." and "Islamic Republic St."

Who was Mahsa Amini?

Amini was arrested by morality police officers in Tehran in mid-September, with her family and witnesses who were arrested with her saying that she was beaten by the officers in the van that brought her to the police station.

At the police station she collapsed and was brought to the hospital where she later died. Her relatives have told foreign media that they were kept largely in the dark about the situation, including an autopsy conducted recently.

Amini's death sparked nationwide protests that have escalated over the past couple of weeks in which dozens of protestors have been killed.