What does the latest IAEA report mean for Iran nuke standoff? - analysis

The latest IAEA reports leaked through Reuters on Monday, and which will be made fully public next week, left a ton of confusion about where things are going between Iran and the West in the nuclear standoff.

But reading between the lines, it would seem that the West and the Islamic Republic are creeping toward a variety of informal understandings resembling a new nuclear deal, even if both sides are still testing the other right down to the wire.

On one hand, the main headlines from the two reports, one on uranium enrichment and one on nuclear monitoring more broadly, painted Iran in a negative light.

They emphasized that Iran's stock of uranium enriched to up to 60% purity, close to weapons grade, continues to grow, that there has been no progress in talks with Tehran on resolving probes into illicit uranium traces found at undeclared sites, and that two reports by the U.N. nuclear watchdog seen by Reuters said on Monday.

On the other hand, the context of these reports being issued is clear progress between Washington and Tehran in recent weeks toward unfreezing around $10 billion of Iranian assets, releasing five US citizens in Iranian prisons, and reduced attacks by Iranian proxies on land against American forces in the Middle East.

A billboard with a photo of a new hypersonic ballistic missile called

Also, the report said that the pace of Iran’s 60% enriched uranium growth slowed considerably, from 9 kg per month to 3kg per month. Taking into account that out of 7.5kg of enriched uranium, 6.4 kg was diluted, the actual total additional new 60% enriched uranium may have fallen to 1.1kg.

By slowing down and diluting its 60% enriched uranium pace, Iran is messaging to the Biden administration that it is open to a deal that likely includes a total freeze.

By not totaling freezing enrichment, it is communicating to the West that it is still holding out for certain things, whether it be all of the unfrozen $10 billion actually arriving in Iran, or receiving additional sanctions relief, or trying to press more to close or lower the pressure on the IAEA probes.

Mixed messages in Iran standoff

How one views these mixed messages depends on one’s broader perspective and goals in the nuclear standoff with the Islamic Republic.

Western Europe, and to a large degree the Biden administration, view Iran’s nuclear program as a general threat, not as an imminent or existential one.

Put quite simply, even if tomorrow Iran could fire a nuclear weapon (and it is probably six months to two years away depending on who you ask about its weaponization efforts), Washington and the capitals of England, France, and Germany would still be far out of range of the ayatollah’s ballistic missiles.

Best estimates are Iran would need yet another three years to develop much longer-range ballistic missiles to reach them.

Also, there is no daily or monthly conflict between Iran and these countries. At most, there are occasional flare-ups between US forces and allies stationed in the Middle East and their shipping interests versus Iran’s proxies.

In contrast, Israel has been within range of Iran’s ballistic missiles since the 1990s. Once the Islamic Republic masters miniaturization of a nuclear warhead and certain detonation issues, it could conceivably attack Israel with a nuclear weapon.

Moreover, Jerusalem and Tehran are shooting at each other up close on a weekly basis or more frequently through proxy fights in Syria, Lebanon, and terror from Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

For the Jewish state, Iran is not a general threat but represents an imminent threat and a potential existential threat.

So the EU and to some extent the Biden administration may view a slower pace of 60% uranium enrichment as major progress.

For them, without the JCPOA nuclear deal to bind Iran and without a willingness to unleash a military option against Tehran’s nuclear program, coaxing the ayatollahs to slow or freeze aspects of the nuclear program is the only option.

This means any progress is progress, even if a freeze, without a reduction in Iran’s existing enriched uranium stock, would leave the Islamic Republic with enough fissile material to potentially develop more than five nuclear weapons (between 60% and 20% enriched uranium.)

For Israel, slowing down uranium enrichment is close to meaningless, a freeze is a small achievement, only a heavy reduction would actually lower the severity of the nuclear threat, and only a full resolution of all outstanding nuclear suspicions would stabilize the situation.

Based on all of this, it seems that the West is hoping to use pressure from the IAEA about the two existing probes and Iran’s continued impeded access to the IAEA’s nuclear program surveillance cameras and footage to pressure the ayatollahs into a full freeze.

That the IAEA is keeping up any pressure on these issues is a positive from Israel’s perspective.

But once there is a full enrichment freeze, will the IAEA and the West at that point let up, rather than going the distance in getting Tehran to reduce its existing uranium stock and resolve the questions about its nuclear program’s military dimensions?

Reports will not answer that critical question, only decisions by the West’s leaders at decisive moments in the near future.