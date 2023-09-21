Iranian forces assault family of killed protester - report

Iranian forces assaulted the family of Javad Heydari, an Iranian protester who was killed during the Woman, Life, Freedom protests last year, on Thursday, according to reports and footage published by opposition sources.

Heydari was shot and killed on September 22 last year in Qazvin, northwest of Tehran.

Footage from the scene shared by the 1500Tasvir account, which monitors protests in Iran, showed armed personnel surrounding the family's home and scuffling with individuals in the area.

An X account belonging to Heydari's sister, Fatemeh Heydari, stated that a family friend had told her that internet access in the area had been cut off. Members of her family were arrested in recent days, ahead of the anniversary of his death which will be marked on Friday.

Iranian forces surround the home of killed protester Javad Heydari. September 21, 2023. (Credit: 1500tasvir)

Iranians mark one year since Woman, Life, Freedom protests

Over 500 people were killed by Iranian forces during the protests which erupted across Iran after Kurdish Iranian Masha Amini was killed in the custody of Tehran "morality police" in September 2022. The protests, often referred to as the "Woman, Life, Freedom" protests, continued for months until the beginning of this year.

On Saturday, Iranians marked the one-year anniversary of Amini's passing. Sporadic protests were reported in a number of cities across Iran on Saturday and Sunday.