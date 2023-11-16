Iranian-backed groups in Syria may use roadside bombs - report

Iranian-backed groups in Syria have carried out dozens of attacks on US forces since the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7. These include attacks on the US garrison at Tanf in Syria near the Iraq-Jordan border. These also include attacks on facilities where US forces are located in the middle Euphrates River valley, such as Conoco and Omar field and other sites near Deir Ezzor.

According to an assessment in the pro-Iran Al-Mayadeen media, these attacks are not having the level of impact that Iran may have expected. While the report claims that there have been injuries among US forces, the overall assessment is that the groups Iran backs in Syria have to use “handmade” weapons. This shows they are not well-armed.

The report says they have targeted various places in Syria where US forces are present, such as Conco, Tanf, Rukban, Shaddadi, Kharab Al-Jir “airport,” the Rumeilan area, Tal Baydar, and Qasrak in the Hasakah countryside. The report says this “constitutes about two-thirds of the American bases in the country, which amount to 14 bases.” The US has forces in Syria to back the Syrian Democratic Forces and the defeat of ISIS.

The assessment, apparently by Iran's own minders who keep a close eye on these groups and report to pro-Iran media, is that "the data indicate that the resistance is continuing to escalate while working to develop it to the stage of targeting of American ground movements through mines and explosive devices until its goal of pushing the Americans to withdraw completely from the areas they occupy is achieved."

This is an open threat to US forces and a potential shift in tactics from using rockets to using IEDs on roadsides. Reports in June already indicated that Iran wanted the militias in Syria to shift to using IEDs. These types of weapons were developed by Iran to fight the US in Iraq in the early 2000s. The EFP is a type of IED that can rip through the armor of a vehicle and kill those inside.

In June we noted at the ‘Post’ that Iran may be preparing to increase its attacks on US forces in Syria using “powerful armor-piercing roadside bombs,” according to a report at The Washington Post that is based on “classified intelligence reports.” The Iranian IRGC oversaw “testing of one of the explosives, which reportedly sliced through a tank’s armored plating in a trial run conducted in late January in Dumayr, east of Damascus, the Syrian capital,” according to one of the intelligence reports.

Therefore Iran appears to have pushed these groups to improve their use of explosives over the last year. The groups have not succeded. This reflects poorly on the Iranian-backed militias in Syria. It shows that despite support for these groups they are incapable of projecting Iran’s power the way Iran wants. This is because many of them are composed of rabble and cannon fodder, such as poor people Iran recruited from Afghanistan and Pakistan. These Afghans, called Fatemiyoun, a Shi’ites from Afghanistan who are members of a minority group. Iran exploits them and packs them off to the deserters of Syria to fight a war against the US which they have no interest in. Poor and underpaid, with few weapons, these men have not been able to achieve much for Iran. Sometimes they end up killed in airstrikes and other incidents. They then have a lonely funeral in a place far from home supporting the Syrian regime which benefits from their forgotten role.