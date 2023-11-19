Ten things Iran thinks it achieved on Oct. 7 - analysis

In a new speech Saturday by Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps head Hossein Salami, he claimed that the October 7 attack on Israel by Hamas is a step towards the defeat of Israel and the US. He made the speech in Tehran during a large anti-Israel rally. The comments by Salami predicting the defeat of Israel and the US are typical of his speeches. However, the October 7 Hamas attack and massacre has created a new drive by Iran to carry out attacks using proxies in the region.

The trend in Iran’s thinking can be seen in the regime’s comments and actions. Iran’s Foreign Minister warned on Saturday that the war in Gaza could expand to the region. Iran continues to attack US forces in Syria and Iraq using proxy militias in both countries.

Salami’s speech provided a glimpse into how Iran views the current war against Israel. This is a kind of arc of history that Iran is spelling out, in which a fifty or a hundred-year process is coming to a close. Iran believes Israel is now accelerating toward defeat and that Iran is winning. Iran is willing to wait many years for this but its prediction, which sounds more like prophecy and “end of days” thinking, is that October 7 was a turning point.

October 7 was a surprise and turning point

Iran sees the attack on October 7 as a turning point in human history. Salami argues that this is part of the arc of history that goes back to the era when the British, French and US were more powerful in the region. It was “a reflection of the crimes and atrocities of the British, French, and American governments and the Zionist regime stretching back 100 years.” He says that Israel has been “displacing” Palestinians for 75 years but now October 7 has changed things. The destruction caused by Hamas terrorists in Kibbutz Kissufim on October 7, 2023, near the Israeli-Gaza border, in southern Israel, November 1, 2023. (credit: ERIK MARMOR/FLASH90)

“After the First World War, when the guardianship of the Eastern Mediterranean region and was transferred to England and France, the British government prepared the ground for the transfer of Zionists from all over the world to Palestine with the Balfour Declaration.”

Israel’s military dominance has been tested

Salami argues that Israel achieved victory in 1948 and other wars, such as 1967, illustrating its dominance. He claims that these victories were achieved through various massacres. Iran blames Israel for massacres in 1948, in 1956, and also in 1982 in Lebanon. For the Iranian regime, the talking point is used to portray Israel as winning wars only through massacring civilians.

Palestinians embraced 'martyrdom'

Iran’s regime, which has backed the Palestinians for decades, now sees a way to transform the terrorist groups such as Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad into a fighting force. Iran has done this with Hezbollah but had not succeeded generally when working with Sunni groups, such as Hamas. Salami didn’t say this in his speech, but he references the history of Palestinian “resistance.” He says that after the 1979 “Islamic revolution, the Palestinian movement was revived. The Palestinians, who were fighting the Zionists with stones until then, were gradually armed, even when they were completely surrounded by the Zionist intelligence system in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank.” Iran has sought to arm terrorist groups and increase the range of their missiles and drones, for instance. Advertisement

October 7 attack shows Israel needs foreign support

The speech by the Iranian terror leader asserted that the “Al-Aqsa flood” attack of October 7 is an example of Hamas prowess after many other wars with Israel. For instance Hamas fought Israel in 2009 and 2014. In addition Salami references the Hezbollah-Israel war in 2006. “The Al-Aqsa flood showed that foreign aid and foreign governments like the United States cannot save Israel from the danger of collapse…When America reaches out to the Zionists, it is too late, even this time,” Salami said. “The Zionist army, which had built itself into a legendary army, can no longer prevent the implementation of heavy subversive operations against the Zionist regime, nor that terrible and complex intelligence system that the Zionists relied on to sleep peacefully at night.” Basically, Salam is saying that October 7 is a turning point and shows US support for Israel won’t be enough in the future.

IRGC: Israel is too small to confront all of Iran’s proxies

The IRGC is now openly discussing how it will unite various fronts for a multi-front war against Israel. Salami’s speech discussed how Israel is not a very large country and that pressure from the Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen, Hezbollah, militias in Syria and elsewhere can threaten Israel. He didn’t reference these groups by name but spelled out the distances across Israel from north and south, hinting at this process of encirclement. Iran backs Palestinian Islamic Jihad in the West Bank and Hamas in Gaza.

Iran: The world is united against America

The speech claimed that the world today finds the US “repugnant.” Iran wants to use the war in Gaza to mobilize anti-US sentiment. Iran is working with Russia, China, and others to accomplish this. Salami emphasized that US and UK support for Israel could be used against Western countries.

Israel’s 'collapse' is coming

The Iranians believe that Israel was shaken to its core by October 7. Salami said that when US Central Command commanders visited Israel they found the country in shock. The context here is that the US and Israel are working closely together. US Central Command works with Israel. The US has sent two aircraft carriers to the Eastern Mediterranean in the wake of the Hamas attack on October 7. Iran believes this signals weakness on Israel’s part. Iran wants to exploit this.

IRGC: The US and Israel cannot win in Gaza

Iran believes that the US and Israel are fighting Hamas in Gaza. Iran has used this war to spread propaganda around the region against the US. In addition, pro-Iran militias in Iraq and Syria have carried out almost sixty attacks against US forces. Iran wants to leverage the Hamas massacre to create more tensions. It also wants to use it as an example of how it believes the US and Israel can be defeated. Iran’s Salami admits that Israel is winning to some extent on the battlefield in Gaza. However, he claims that the US and Israel are fighting against children in Gaza, essentially just against civilians. At the same time, Salami boasts that Hamas has been able to target Israeli armored vehicles.

Palestinians began ‘invisible’ war against Israel

Iran’s Salami hints that there may be more attacks coming. He speaks of an “invisible” war or a war of “ghosts.” He says that “the ghost war has started and the story continues, Gaza is on the way to victory. The land belongs to them [Hamas and PIJ], they hit the multi-million dollar Merkava [tank] with a rocket worth a few dollars [RPGs], the invisible war is in favor of Palestine.” He added: "war is always in favor of the one who defends himself, and war is always in favor of the believers, and God's help descends upon them." He calls this the “path of a war of attrition and will gradually gain its victory.”

'Revenge has no expiration date'

The Iranian terror leader argued that the ongoing war will go on for many years. He says that Iran and those it backs now want to take “revenge” and that this has no “expiration date.” Iran and its allies are also threatening to target the US. In addition, Salami says that Israel will now face years of threats and instability. Hamas said something similar on Friday, claiming that “we affirm that by giving a green light to the Israeli occupation to commit more crimes and massacres, the US holds a political and legal responsibility, that has no statute of limitations.” Salami claimed that the October 7 attack is a step in the direction of endless war that will bring “anxiety” to Israel as an integral part of everyday life.