Why is Israeli media not taking the Iranian threat seriously?

Former navy commander Eliezer (Chayni) Marom expressed his concerns about the Israeli media's portrayal of the Houthis in Yemen during an interview with 103FM on Thursday morning.

Marom emphasized that the Houthis should not be underestimated, as they are a highly dangerous terrorist organization that Israel has encountered in the past.

Marom voiced his disappointment with the Israeli media's lackadaisical approach towards the Houthis, stating, "The Israeli media and leadership have treated the Houthis as insignificant. This misconception has become a thorn in our side. We have dealt with the Houthis before and know how to combat them effectively."

Highlighting the media's misguided coverage, Marom spoke critically about an incident involving a rocket or missile supposedly launched by the Houthis which the Israeli media treated as a "joke." He asserted that this trivialization of the threat posed by the Houthis was concerning.

In addition, Marom shed light on Iran's vested interest in the ongoing war: "Iran's goal is simple – to secure a ceasefire, bring an end to the conflict, and ensure that Israel, portrayed as the regional power in the Middle East, suffers a humiliating defeat. This outcome would undoubtedly impact the agreement with Saudi Arabia."

Why did Iran fail to target Eilat?

Moreover, Marom revealed Iran's failed attempt to target Eilat with missiles through their association with the Houthis. He attributed their failure to the cooperative agreement with the United States, who have stationed vessels to intercept such threats, as well as Israel's highly effective defense system that managed to thwart all threats originating from Yemen.

Marom noted that Iran, recognizing the futility of missile attacks, shifted their focus to attacking ships, which has proven to be distressingly successful for them. Advertisement

The assessment provided by Marom serves as a wakeup call, urging Israeli media and leaders to reevaluate their approach to the Iranian-backed Houthis in Yemen.

Failing to recognize the seriousness and capabilities of this terrorist organization may lead to severe consequences for both Israel and its regional relationships.