Iran is trying to manage the conflict against Israel, in much the same way Israel sought to “manage” the conflict in Gaza over the last decade. What this means is that Iran seeks to bring the war to Israel’s borders but not escalate into a massive conflict.

This can change depending on Iran’s calculations. For instance, the killing of IRGC officer Razi Mousavi has led Iran’s regime into a state of fury and mourning.

Iran’s management of the conflict is designed to push its pawns and proxies closer to Israel’s borders. Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad, Hezbollah, the Houthis and Hashd al-Shaabi in Iraq, and militias in Syria, are all part of Iran’s movement of pawns to threaten Israel and the US in the region.

This includes dozens of attacks on ships in the Red Sea, more than 110 attacks on US forces in Iraq and Syria, and hundreds of attacks by Hezbollah since October 7.

Iran is trying to reverse the “campaign between the wars” in which Israel was seeking to end Iranian entrenchment in Syria. Basically, Iran is trying to do to Israel, what Israel was doing in the West Bank and Gaza. Ship and tug boats are seen at the Red Sea port of Hodeidah, Yemen February 1, 2017. (credit: REUTERS/ABDULJABBAR ZEYAD)

This policy by Iran is not always clear and direct. Israel’s Defense Minister said this week that Israel was facing a multi-front conflict, and he mentioned seven fronts. International media are now focused on what is perceived as an escalating and widening conflict.

An article at VOA notes, “Biden struggles to contain Israel-Hamas war as conflict spreads on multiple fronts.” An article at CNN this week also said, “fears are rising of a widened Middle East war, and US troops are in the firing line.” Advertisement

Is the war escalating?

It is unclear what prompted sudden concern about a widened war. Clearly, these articles and also the comments by Gallant indicate an increased focus on these concerns. In addition, the new US-organized task force to help secure shipping in the Red Sea is part of the shifting threat matrix in the region.

US airstrikes on Kataib Hezbollah after an attack in Iraq are part of the same pattern. Is this escalation, though? Iran has been escalating since October 7, and all of these attacks are linked to Iran.

Iran is managing these attacks, playing the region like one plays a piano, with each key being a different proxy group. Is this rising to a crescendo, or will the music continue?

These are key questions, and it remains to be seen if the music continues to play in the background or if there is widespread escalation on multiple fronts. Iran’s history of using proxies and managing conflicts shows it doesn’t prefer huge conflagration.

It doesn’t want to sacrifice the proxies, and the proxies don’t have endless resources or armories.