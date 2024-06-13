The real danger of Iran linking Hezbollah to Gaza - analysis

Eight months of war have provided Israel with a deeper understanding of the role of Iran in creating multi-front threats against Israel. Before October 7, it was widely believed that the real threat in the region was Iran and that Iran’s provision of weapons to Hezbollah was the main front that Israel should concentrate on. However, October 7 showed that Hamas could trigger a regional war by attacking Israel.

This means that it’s worth understanding now how Hamas continues to have its hand on the trigger. For instance, if there is a ceasefire in Gaza, there may be “quiet” in northern Israel. What this means is that Hamas’s actions may determine Hezbollah’s actions. Together, their actions are likely coordinated with Iran and also Iran’s other proxies such as the Houthis.

This means the Gaza front is now linked directly to the northern front. Any escalation in Gaza may lead to escalation in the north. This is one of the main learning curves of this conflict and an eventuality for which Israel did not plan. What that means is that while Israel had planned for a multi-front war, Israel had not envisioned this war involving the Gaza front being the main front and Hezbollah being the stand-off front, where there is tit-for-tat rocket fire and airstrikes.

Although this is not a direct parallel, it’s worth considering how the current crisis has some commonalities with the First World War and the failed concepts that led Europe into a massive conflagration in 1914. Why is that similar to our region? Israel had a concept, and the concept envisioned Hezbollah as the main enemy and portrayed Hamas as the weaker player. However, it turns out now that it is Hamas that has dragged Israel into a long war in Gaza. Israel hasn’t even begun to face Hezbollah fully. Despite talk of a wider war with Hezbollah, it is unlikely a huge war will break out. However, as we all know, it’s best never to say “unlikely” because it may happen.

In addition, the First World War began unexpectedly. It began due to the assassination of an Austrian Archduke named Franze Ferdinand. He was killed in Sarajevo on June 28, 1914, by a Serbian nationalist student named Gavrilo Princip. The assassination caused the Austro-Hungarian Empire to declare war on Serbia, which resulted in Russia backing Serbia. By August 1, Germany and Russia were at war. France and Russia were allies, so Germany's war with Russia necessarily meant it had to fight a two-front war with France as well. Germany viewed France as the main challenge because Russia would be slow to mobilize. Thus, Germany attacked France first, even though the entire conflict had begun because of a dispute in the Balkans.

How is World War I applicable to today's Middle East?

What can we learn from this regarding the Middle East? The war that Hamas launched on October 7 has become a regional war. Israel’s plans for a multi-front conflict generally saw Hezbollah as the main challenge. Hezbollah has more than 150,000 rockets. It also has drones and anti-tank missiles. Hezbollah has showcased how dangerous it is in recent months, increasingly using precision strikes with drones to target Israel. Anti-tank missiles have ravaged Israel’s border communities. Yet, Israel has waited and not acted against Hezbollah to avoid escalation.

In essence, one could argue that Israel did not end up in the situation Germany ended up in August 1914, forced to fight one enemy first to follow its complex plans for a two-front war. However, Israel’s decision to put off this larger conflict, a decision made in October to avoid a two-front larger war, has not achieved great results so far. Hezbollah continues its attacks, and the war in Gaza drags on with no clear goal or strategy.

Herein lies the danger for Israel. With Hamas still in control of Gaza and Hezbollah able to launch rockets at Israel with near impunity, there is a danger that this will set up a new conflict in the future. This is because Iran has now tied together all the “arenas” as it aims to encircle Israel with proxy forces. If and when there is a ceasefire in Gaza, Iran will continue to give each proxy a trigger to pull the leads to a multi-front war. In essence, Iran has created a number of “Sarejevo 1914” events around Israel, each waiting to explode. This is why Israel faces not only a trap similar to the First World War but no easy way to extricate itself now that Iran has successfully tied together these fronts.

The era where Israel could fight in Gaza, in the West Bank, or just in Lebanon appears to be over. Israel is now ringed with enemies as it was back in 1967. However, Israel’s leadership and its military brass do not seem to have the desire to grasp the initiative the way Israel did in 19t67 and flip the situation in Israel’s favor. Instead, Israel is letting its enemies continue to coordinate and link the frontlines together.