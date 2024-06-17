Iran's Khamenei politicizes Hajj again, calls for global dissociation from Israel

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei addressed Hajj pilgrims on Saturday in a series of posts on social media platform X, formerly Twitter.

Khameni told Hajj pilgrims to disassociate from the US and Israel. “This renunciation of the Zionist regime and its supporters, in particular the government of the United States of America, must be demonstrated in the words and actions of nations and governments, and it must impede the actions of the murderers,” he wrote in his address.

The word Hajj means “pilgrimage made to the Kaaba,” and is an annual Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca, in Saudi Arabia, the holiest city for Muslims. It is a mandatory duty that must be carried out at least once in a lifetime.

Khamenei’s message also emphasized the need for the dissociation to become a worldwide movement among Muslims.

“The ironclad resistance of Palestine and the patient, oppressed people of Gaza – whose remarkable patience and resistance have earned them admiration and respect globally – must be fully supported in every way,” Khamenei declared.

He used the hashtag #KaabaUnitesUS4Palestine in several of his posts.

In his address, he said, “This year, bara'at is more significant than ever” and called Israel a “ruthless Zionist regime” and “the embodiment of cruelty.” He said that there is no room for tolerance in any individual, government or Muslim denomination for the “tragedies in Gaza.”

Early in his statements, he said, “The Quran introduces #Hajj as a manifestation of worship, dhikr, humbleness and the equal dignity of all human beings. It introduces Hajj as a manifestation of blessings and guidance. And a manifestation of repugnance and establishment of a powerful front against the enemies.”

A pattern of political statements

His statements of address during this year's Hajj echo his historical pattern of using the pilgrimage as a platform for political statements against Israel and the US, and indirectly targeting Saudi Arabia, Iran International reported.

In 2023, his address condemned “the political and territorial engineering of West Asia at the hands of western governments after World War One.” The address is published to Khamenei’s Hajj website, and is read over a video montage that depicts a variety of images.

In his 2023 address he also said, “The enchantment of ethics minus religion, which has long been promoted by western intellectual sources has resulted in the unrestrained collapse of ethics in the West that everyone is witnessing.”

“Spirituality and unity are subject to the sabotage of arrogant powers and Zionism,” he added. He then said that the United States and “other centers of arrogance,” while panning over the European Union and Israel in a video, “are strongly opposed to the unity of Muslims” and “will fight [against this] with any means they can.”

He stressed, “It is the duty of all of us…to stand against this evil scheme of the US and the Zionist regime.”