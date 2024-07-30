Iran hosts Hamas, Islamic Jihad leaders at new President’s inauguration, bolstering support

Iran is hosting the head of Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad, according to reports in Iranian state media on July 30.

The Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei met with Palestinian Islamic Jihad chief Ziyad Nakhaleh, and the Political Bureau Chief of Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh on Tuesday. The terror leaders are in Iran to attend the swearing-in of Iran’s new president Masoud Pezeshkian.

This is an example of how the Iranian regime will continue its support for various terrorist groups in the region, under the new president.

Palestinian Islamic Jihad and Hamas continue to carry out attacks on the IDF in Gaza. In addition, both groups are seeking to increase their power in the northern West Bank. Hamas leaders live in Qatar, a US ally.

The Hamas leadership in Qatar, such as Haniyeh, can fly around the region and meet with countries that support Hamas, such as Iran and Turkey. This ability to fly around the region has not changed in the wake of the October 7 massacre.

In fact, despite carrying out the largest mass murder of Jews since the Holocaust, Hamas leaders in the region have suffered no consequences or new sanctions on their movements. Iran sees this as a major benefit of October 7. It can leverage the war in Gaza to continue to position Hamas to destabilize the West Bank, for instance.

Same model Iran uses in Lebanon and Yemen

According to Iranian state media IRNA, “the Hamas and Islamic Jihad heads along with their accompanying delegation met with Ayatollah Khamenei before the start of the inauguration ceremony of the new Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian in Tehran this afternoon.” The report noted that the Hamas leaders will join seventy other foreign delegations who arrived for the swearing-in.

“At least five presidents and 10 speakers will participate in the inauguration ceremony,” IRNA noted. Iran treats Hamas and PIJ as the main groups representing the Palestinians. Iran generally ignores the Palestinian Authority.

This is the same model Iran uses in Lebanon, Yemen, and other countries, where it prioritizes proxy groups over the official government. This results in undermining these countries and empowering various terrorist groups and militias.

The visit of the heads of Hamas and PIJ to Iran is symbolic and important. Almost ten months into the Gaza war, Iran believes it is winning. China also recently hosted fourteen Palestinian factions, including Hamas and PIJ. Iran and China work closely together.

All of this points to a trend in which Iran, Turkey, Russia, Qatar, and China would like to see Hamas come to power in the West Bank, in the wake of the war in Gaza.