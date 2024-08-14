US allegedly presented Tehran list of Mossad agents involved in Haniyeh assassination - report

An unnamed source in Iran's Supreme National Security Council told Kuwaiti newspaper al Jarida that a high-ranking American security delegation, mediated by Oman, secretly traveled to Tehran, the Kuwaiti paper wrote on Wednesday.

Fox News reported that the delegation allegedly sought to deliver messages to Tehran in order to de-escalate the tensions in the region between Iran and Israel, al Jarida noted in their reporting of the story.

The mission was reportedly to convey to Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei that the Biden-Harris administration was "kept in the dark" by Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over the assassinations of Hamas's Ismail Haniyeh and Hezbollah's Fuad Shukr. Israel took responsibility for the assassination of Shukr but has yet to comment on the death of Haniyeh in Tehran.

Allegations behind the death of Hamas leader Haniyeh

Haniyeh was killed by an explosive device that was smuggled into his guesthouse in Tehran, the New York Times reported, and the Jerusalem Post independently confirmed. The bomb was hidden in June and utilized remote technology.

An earlier report by The Telegraph alleged that the Mossad hired Iranian security agents to plant explosives in Haniyeh's room, citing two unnamed Iranian officials in the report. The same report stated that the agents left the country but maintained a close source in Iran. A billboard with a picture of newly appointed Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar is displayed on a building in a street in Tehran, Iran, August 12, 2024. (credit: MAJID ASGARIPOUR/WANA/REUTERS)

Fox News also reported on the recent development, noting that the American delegation was speculated to arrive in Iran through Turkey, landing at the Payam-e-Khorram Airport in Karaj last Thursday and engaging in a two-hour meeting with Iranian officials before returning to Turkey.

Allegedly, the American delegation presented a list with the names of ten Mossad agents within Iran whom the Americans believed were involved in the assassination, directly or indirectly.

Al Jarida said that the Americans would have reportedly done this as a "good faith" initiative in response to Israel's strikes, which were carried out without American coordination.

Yonah Jeremy Bob contributed to this report