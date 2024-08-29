EU considering reopening nuclear deal negotiations with Iran, sources claim

The EU is considering reopening nuclear deal negotiations with Iran for the first time since fall 2023, sources have told the Jerusalem Post.

That said, the sources expressed concern that Tehran might not actually be ready to make the full spectrum of concessions necessary to actually reach a new deal.

Rather, sources thought it was possible that the Islamic Republic might be looking to relieve pressure from the significant economic sanctions imposed on it, or even merely to play for time in the midst of ongoing unstable developments in the Middle East.

The role of Iran's new president

Optimism about a return to a nuclear deal within the EU comes from a mix of recognizing that new Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian campaigned on trying to restore a nuclear deal which would improve the country’s economic situation along with recent statements by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei showing renewed openness to a deal.

Further, a number of key Iranian officials who negotiated the 2015 nuclear deal are back in power as part of Pezeshkian’s government, signaling negotiators with greater flexibility and closer relations with the West. Iranian foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi attends a vote of confidence in the cabinet of President Masoud Pezeshkian at the parliament in Tehran, Iran, August 17, 2024. (credit: MAJID ASGARIPOUR/WANA)

However, a variety of Iranian official statements and past experience in the negotiations to restore some kind of a nuclear deal have suggested that Tehran will no longer return to the full 2015 nuclear restrictions, nor will it clarify past possible nuclear military dimensions which the IAEA has asked about.

Under the 2015 nuclear deal: Iran could only enrich uranium up to 3.67%, could only keep enough enriched uranium stock for one-third of what would be needed for a nuclear weapon, could not operate a meaningful number of advanced centrifuges, and had to keep the number of centrifuges at underground facilities to a very small number.

In contrast, Iran has been enriched up to 60%, only one step below the 90% weaponized level, since 2020, it has enough enriched uranium for potentially several nuclear weapons if it made the choice to move in that direction, it now operates many thousands of advanced centrifuges, and keeps significant volumes of them at underground facilities like Fordow.

In addition, despite the Mossad exposing Tehran’s nuclear program’s military dimensions in 2018 and the IAEA pressing for answers about that since 2019, the IAEA has said that Islamic Republic has consistently tried to skirt providing “credible answers.”

It is also unclear that the West and Iran have enough trust, even with a new slightly more pro-West Iranian president, to reach any kind of deal given that they are on opposite sides of both the Ukraine war and the Middle East war.

The last time the West and Iran were close to any understanding, was an unwritten deal in fall 2023 that an exchange of American hostages held by Iran, plus its slowing its 60% uranium enrichment, plus its ordering its militias not to attack US forces in the region, would lead to partial sanctions relief.

However, Hamas’s October 7 invasion of southern Israel, the knowledge that Iran facilitated that, and Iran and its proxies destabilizing the region, including attacking American forces, led Washington to freeze the partial sanctions relief.