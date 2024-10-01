Russia-Iran ties in spotlight as Russian PM visits Iran - analysis

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin visited Iran this week. His visit comes amid blossoming ties between the two countries. Iran has provided Russia with drones for its war in Ukraine. Russia has become increasingly tied to Iran.

The two countries have decades of ties but their increasing warmth is due to their shared anti-western views. Russia’s ties with Iran have also empowered it to be more destabilizing in its regional role, backing proxies to attack Israel.

On Saturday Iranian Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali told Iranian state media IRNA that the planned trip by Mishustin “is aimed at enhancing bilateral relations and following up on existing agreements between the two sides.” He said, “this visit is very important and could create significant momentum in Iran-Russia economic relations.”

Iran has a new president, Masoud Pezeshkian, who recently returned from the UN General Assembly in New York. Iran’s president used that trip as a diplomatic offensive. “We will witness an expansion of ties with Russia,” the Iranian ambassador said.

The Iranian diplomat mentioned various files the two countries are working on. For instance, the CEO of Russia’s state gas company, Gazprom, recently came to Tehran. “Regarding the comprehensive long-term cooperation agreement between Iran and Russia, he said the Russian foreign ministry has already referred the matter to President Vladimir Putin, who has expressed his willingness to sign the pact,” IRNA noted. RUSSIAN PRESIDENT Vladimir Putin meets with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in Moscow, in December. Iran and Russia have both offered statements of support for the US campus protests and public demonstrations in Europe, the writer notes. (credit: SPUTNIK/REUTERS)

Growth all around

The Prime Minister of Russia, Mikhail Mishustin, met Pezeshkian on September 30. “The parties discussed the main areas of cooperation and noted the high pace of development of interaction between the two countries. The head of the Russian government mentioned that in 7 months, the trade turnover grew by 6.5 percent. At the same time, the possibilities for deepening partnerships are not limited to this sphere,” a report at TV BRICS noted.

According to Reuters, the Russian Prime Minister will also attend a meeting in Armenia of the Eurasian Economic Forum. The Eurasian Economic Union is made up of Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Russia.

In addition, Iranian media said that Iran’s Economy Minister Abdolnaser Hemmati held talks with his Russian counterpart Maxim Reshetnikov. IRNA noted that the talks “focused on the strengthening of economic ties between the two countries.

The two ministers met on Monday afternoon on the sidelines of negotiations between high-level Iranian and Russian delegations in Tehran.” The two sides discussed the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) which is an important trade corridor initiative designed to link Iran and Russia. “The delegations also discussed customs issues, Russian investment in Iran’s oil industry, the Rasht-Astara railway project, and enhancing trade routes via INSTC,” IRNA noted.