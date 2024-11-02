Israeli retaliatory attack on Islamic Republic severely damaged air defenses, missile program - WSJ

Missile production facilities and air defenses of the Islamic Republic of Iran were severely damaged in Israel's retaliatory strike last month, the Wall Street Journal cited US and Israeli officials saying on Saturday.

Satellite photos have shown the damage done to the Parchin military site near Tehran and the IRGC-run Shahroud ballistic missile and space center, as well as damaging Russian-made S-300 missile defense systems.

The report also claimed that the attack also left these facilities more exposed for any further strikes Israel may plan to conduct in the future. The vulnerability of these targets will be further exposed should Iran decide to launch another large-scale missile attack that would provoke yet another Israeli response, the Journal noted.

Islamic Republic can still hit Israel - report

The Islamic Republic still has missiles in the hundreds with the capabilities of hitting the Jewish state, the report further states, citing Western officials' concern that they can do severe damage if Israeli defense systems are penetrated. However, the report also compares Israel's defenses to Iran's, and that the damage it has sustained gives Israel a better aim against sensitive targets.

Former CIA Middle East specialist was quoted by the Journal saying that "the operational debate in Iran is likely dominated less by what can Iran do but how will Iran defend itself when Israel retaliates." IAF forces preparing for Israel's retaliation attack against Iran, 25-Oct-2024 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON UNIT)

The report notes that such sensitive targets in Iran include nuclear sites, energy infrastructure, or the Islamic Republic's own leadership.

"We wanted them to realize they were exposed," an Israeli regional security officer was quoted by the Journal on Friday, alluding to Israel being capable of striking Iran all over the country. The Journal also quoted retired US Central Command Gen. Frank McKenzie saying that "Iran is the most vulnerable they have been in many years to another Israeli attack."